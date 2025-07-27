Contests
Motor City Riffs 07/27/2025

We played great music this weekend from some of the best up-and-coming bands from Metro Detroit on Motor City Riffs! It was an excellent playlist; hopefully, we will keep getting…

Nathan Franklin
Motor City Riffs

We played great music this weekend from some of the best up-and-coming bands from Metro Detroit on Motor City Riffs! It was an excellent playlist; hopefully, we will keep getting amazing submissions!

Remember to tune in every Sunday from 9 to 10 p.m. on 101 WRIF to catch Motor City Riffs. We love supporting our local bands.

Are you in a local band? Would you like your local band's music played on the radio? Better yet, on The Riff? To submit your band, send us an MP3 of one of your songs that you'd like to be played! Send that MP3 to MCR@wrif.com!

In return, we only ask that your music be radio-friendly and swearing-free. Now, I don't think that's asking for too much! So, take the time to edit or censor any swearing out of your music before you send it over. If it swears, it will not be played.

Check out the latest playlist for Sunday nights edition of Motor City Riffs. Listen to all the Michigan made bands and artists who let us play their music!

We're looking forward to hearing your stuff! Motor City Riffs has featured bands from across Michigan and some from Ontario! We've had bands that have never played a public set and bands that are selling out shows! You're never too big or too small for Motor City Riffs.

Did you miss this week's show? Well, you missed a good one! However, don't worry! You can check out the playlist from last week below, featuring all the bands played along with which song. That way, we've got you covered if you hear something you liked but don't know who or what it was. Check out the playlist from July 27th below! Thanks for rocking with WRIF!

Wilder Road - Lonely

A Mighty Fine Mess - Keep Your Head Up

A Mighty Fine Mess - Ghost of New Aberdeen

Flowers on the grave - Higher Love

Bogdon - Johnny Angelos Was Here

The 3148s - The Enchantress

The 3148s - Just don’t mix

Savage Reaction - No Pain

Night Shift Special - Blackout

Forge the Sun -Decay

AnneAshley- Your Eyes

Nick Behnan - Brain Lift

