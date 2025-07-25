Win tickets to MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge

Advance Tickets for MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge are available now , and The Riff wants to hook you up! Be listening to win passes to check out Roadkill Nights for FREE on the Riff. Plus below is your bonus shot to win your passes.

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 6:00pm on July 25 and 5:00pm, August 6, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on August 6, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of General Admission Tickets to Roadkill Nights on August 9. A maximum of Five (5) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of Five (5) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.