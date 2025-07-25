Win tickets to MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge
ROADKILL NIGHTS
CELEBRATES 10 YEARS!
SATURDAY, AUGUST 9TH // PONTIAC, MICHIGAN
ABOUT ROADKILL NIGHTS
A one-day automotive experience packed with jaw-dropping car displays, non-stop drag racing on historic Woodward Avenue, and drag race simulators plus more – all in celebration of 10 years of Roadkill!
FEATURING:
• An All-Star Lineup of Automotive Influencers
• Dodge Thrill Rides
• Heart-Pounding Drag Racing
• Classic & Modern Muscle Car Displays
• Next-Gen Dodge Chargers
• Exhibition Runs on the Drag Strip
• Eclectic Array of Food Trucks
• Sponsor & Vendor Midway
• Family-Friendly Activities
TICKET PACKAGES
Spectator, car show, and racer participant tickets are available now.
DRAG RACING
Contest details: For this contest, enter between 6:00pm on July 25 and 5:00pm, August 6, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on August 6, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of General Admission Tickets to Roadkill Nights on August 9. A maximum of Five (5) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of Five (5) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.