Three Days Grace’s Evolution Through Their Biggest Hits

Three Days Grace have stayed firmly in the post-grunge genre from the start of their careers until today, but their sound has slowly and quietly evolved. It's natural for any band to sound different on day one than they do decades later, if that band is lucky enough to still be together decades later.

Three Days Grace released their self-titled debut album in 2003, and it was a smash right out of the gate. Songs such as "I Hate Everything About You," "Just Like You" and "Home" became instant hits on active rock radio, and on just one album, Three Days Grace becomes one of the biggest modern rock bands of the moment.

Three Days Grace, Then and Now

The band's latest album is 2025's Alienation, which arrives on Aug. 22, 2025. The album will mark their first as a quintet and with two lead vocalists: original vocalist Matt Gontier and newer vocalist Matt Walst, the latter who joined the band to replace Gontier in 2013. Let's look at Three Day's Grace's evolution through some of their hits.

"Just Like You"

"Just Like You" arrived on Three Days Grace's 2003 self-titled debut, and it featured the straight-ahead, post-grunge sound for which they would soon become known. Gontier at the time told the Florida Entertainment Scene that the song was "about being told how to live your life" and that "when we were growing up, we saw it sort of first hand." He added, "A lot of our friends were pushed into doing jobs their parents were telling them to do."

"Animal I Have Become"

"Animal I Have Become" came out three years after "Just Like You," on 2006's One-X. Musically, "Animal I Have Become" is similar to "Just Like You" and features big, anthemic guitars, heavy rhythms and a sing-along melody. Here, Gontier is once again singing about things that appeal to adolescents, this time expressing that he needs a change in his life and needs to get help.

"Apologies"