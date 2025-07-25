Contests
Ghost Brought Fire, Ritual, and Rock to Detroit – See the Setlist and Killer Photos from the Skeletour

Detroit got haunted in the best way possible on July 24, 2025, as Ghost rolled into Little Caesars Arena for their Skeletour World Tour — and they didn’t just put…

Matt Christopherson
Detroit got haunted in the best way possible on July 24, 2025, as Ghost rolled into Little Caesars Arena for their Skeletour World Tour — and they didn’t just put on a concert… they delivered a full-blown spectacle.

From the moment the lights dropped and the eerie tones of Peacefield and Lachryma crept through the fog, it was clear Detroit was in for a night of theatrical rock fury. Led by their masked frontman — part high priest, part rock icon — Ghost unleashed a massive 22-song set that covered fan favorites, deep cuts, and new firepower.

⚡ Pyro? Check.

🦴 Skeleton robes? Double check.

🎸 Duel guitar face-offs with “You Suck” stickers on the backs of the axes? Absolutely.

💀 A keyboardist casting spells while standing on a skull-covered altar? Yeah… that happened too.

🔥 The Setlist Was a Journey Into the Underworld

Ghost didn’t hold back on the Detroit stop. The setlist was packed with hits and curveballs that had the arena in full chant mode:

Full Setlist – July 24, 2025, Detroit:

  1. Peacefield
  2. Lachryma
  3. Spirit
  4. Per Aspera ad Inferi
  5. From the Pinnacle to the Pit
  6. Majesty
  7. The Future Is a Foreign Land
  8. Devil Church
  9. Cirice
  10. Darkness at the Heart of My Love
  11. Satanized
  12. Ritual
  13. Umbra
  14. Year Zero
  15. He Is
  16. Rats
  17. Kiss the Go-Goat
  18. Mummy Dust
  19. Monstrance Clock
  20. Mary on a Cross
  21. Dance Macabre
  22. Square Hammer

By the time Square Hammer closed out the night, it felt like the arena had just survived (and loved) a beautifully bizarre rock opera from another dimension.

📸 Detroit Got the Full Ritual – See the Photos

From the smoke-drenched silhouettes to the flaming encore moments, the Skeletour’s Detroit stop delivered one of the most visually stunning shows we’ve seen in a long time. Whether it was the band summoning the crowd from a gothic cathedral of skulls or raising fists in foggy green light, every moment felt like it was ripped from a horror-fantasy dream — with heavy riffs to match.

Silhouetted guitarist with top hat in front of winged stage figure and heavy fog at Ghost’s July 24, 2025 Detroit concert.
During GHOST’s Skeletour World Tour stop in Detroit (July 24, 2025), a guitarist stands silhouetted in fog as a massive winged figure looms behind him.
Ghost band members perform in front of gothic set with skulls and cathedral arches in Detroit on July 24, 2025.
Ghost brought gothic grandeur to Little Caesars Arena with skull-adorned staging and masked performers during their Detroit Skeletour World Tour set.
Ghost’s lead singer raises hand in front of drums while bassist and keyboardist play during Skeletour World Tour in Detroit.
At the Detroit show on July 24, 2025, Ghost’s frontman raised a gloved hand to the sky while the band thundered behind him.
Ghost guitarist in black costume and top hat plays guitar under spotlight at Detroit show on July 24, 2025.
A masked guitarist stepped forward in a dramatic spotlight moment at Ghost’s Skeletour stop in Detroit, thrilling fans in the front row.
Ghost performer in winged skeleton costume sings beside masked guitarist at July 24, 2025 Skeletour stop in Detroit.
One of the most theatrical moments of Ghost’s Detroit performance featured a skeletal winged figure beside the guitarist under blue lights.
Full crowd and stage view of Ghost performing in Detroit with massive lights and blue fog on July 24, 2025.
A wide view of the crowd and stage at Little Caesars Arena captures the scale and spectacle of Ghost’s Skeletour stop in Detroit.
Black and white image of Ghost frontman in skull mask holding mic and singing at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena.
The frontman takes center stage in a haunting skeletal mask during Ghost’s Skeletour World Tour stop in Detroit on July 24, 2025.
Ghost bassist wearing black veil and costume plays guitar under blue stage lights at Detroit show, July 24, 2025.
Under a wash of blue fog, Ghost’s bassist held down the low end at their July 24 Detroit stop on the Skeletour World Tour.
Silhouetted Ghost bassist raises fist in front of fog and drums at Skeletour World Tour Detroit stop, July 24, 2025.
With a raised fist and a wall of green smoke, the bassist closes out a dramatic number during Ghost’s Detroit Skeletour World Tour performance.
Ghost’s singer stands elevated above the bassist with glowing drums behind them during the July 24, 2025 Detroit performance.
At the Skeletour World Tour Detroit stop (July 24, 2025), Ghost’s frontman takes the high ground while the bassist drives the rhythm below.
Ghost frontman spreads arms wide in front of drums and stage lights at the July 24, 2025 Detroit concert.
With arms outstretched, the frontman embraces the roar of the crowd and pyroblast behind him at Ghost’s Skeletour stop in Detroit.
Ghost guitarist leans back playing solo with skull stage design and singer in background during Detroit’s July 24, 2025 show.
A thunderous solo erupts as a masked guitarist bends into the moment, while the vocalist commands from above—pure power at Ghost’s Detroit Skeletour date.
Close-up of Ghost frontman singing powerfully into microphone during Detroit concert performance.
Caught mid-scream, Ghost’s frontman delivers raw vocal fire at the Skeletour World Tour stop in Detroit on July 24, 2025.
Ghost singer in skull mask points to the crowd in front of drums and fog at the July 24, 2025 Detroit show.
During the Skeletour World Tour in Detroit, Ghost’s lead vocalist cast a theatrical pose as drums and fire surrounded him.
Full band performance with rising smoke and flames during Ghost’s July 24, 2025 Detroit concert.
Flames and smoke erupt behind the band as Ghost delivers one of the most intense moments of their Skeletour World Tour stop in Detroit.
Ghost keyboardist with raised hand on stage with guitarists under spotlight at July 24, 2025 show in Detroit.
The keyboardist raises a hand like casting a spell while dual guitars riff under dramatic lights at Ghost’s Skeletour Detroit performance.
Ghost guitarists rock out face to face with custom guitars on stage during July 24, 2025 Skeletour show in Detroit.
Two masked guitarists collide mid-riff, one wielding a “You Suck” stickered axe, in a fierce face-off at Detroit’s Skeletour stop.
Close-up of Ghost singer with hand on chest during final moments of July 24, 2025 Detroit concert.
Ghost’s frontman bows his head with hand over heart, closing a haunting number at the Skeletour World Tour in Detroit on July 24, 2025.

Detroit showed up, Ghost showed out, and the Skeletour will be haunting our memories for a long time.

Stay loud. Stay weird.

– WRIF

Matt ChristophersonEditor
Matt’s been in the media game his whole life. He kicked things off at WOVI, his high school station in Novi, MI, then hit the airwaves at Impact 89FM while at Michigan State. But after realizing he didn’t quite have the voice for radio, he made the jump to TV—spending 23 years working for CBS, FOX, and NEWSnet. Now, he’s come full circle, back in radio as Detroit’s Digital Program Director, making noise behind the scenes and keeping things running strong online.
