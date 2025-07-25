Ghost Brought Fire, Ritual, and Rock to Detroit – See the Setlist and Killer Photos from the Skeletour

The frontman takes center stage in a haunting skeletal mask during Ghost’s Skeletour World Tour stop in Detroit on July 24, 2025.

Detroit got haunted in the best way possible on July 24, 2025, as Ghost rolled into Little Caesars Arena for their Skeletour World Tour — and they didn’t just put on a concert… they delivered a full-blown spectacle.

From the moment the lights dropped and the eerie tones of Peacefield and Lachryma crept through the fog, it was clear Detroit was in for a night of theatrical rock fury. Led by their masked frontman — part high priest, part rock icon — Ghost unleashed a massive 22-song set that covered fan favorites, deep cuts, and new firepower.

⚡ Pyro? Check.

🦴 Skeleton robes? Double check.

🎸 Duel guitar face-offs with “You Suck” stickers on the backs of the axes? Absolutely.

💀 A keyboardist casting spells while standing on a skull-covered altar? Yeah… that happened too.

🔥 The Setlist Was a Journey Into the Underworld

Ghost didn’t hold back on the Detroit stop. The setlist was packed with hits and curveballs that had the arena in full chant mode:

Full Setlist – July 24, 2025, Detroit:

Peacefield Lachryma Spirit Per Aspera ad Inferi From the Pinnacle to the Pit Majesty The Future Is a Foreign Land Devil Church Cirice Darkness at the Heart of My Love Satanized Ritual Umbra Year Zero He Is Rats Kiss the Go-Goat Mummy Dust Monstrance Clock Mary on a Cross Dance Macabre Square Hammer

By the time Square Hammer closed out the night, it felt like the arena had just survived (and loved) a beautifully bizarre rock opera from another dimension.

📸 Detroit Got the Full Ritual – See the Photos

From the smoke-drenched silhouettes to the flaming encore moments, the Skeletour’s Detroit stop delivered one of the most visually stunning shows we’ve seen in a long time. Whether it was the band summoning the crowd from a gothic cathedral of skulls or raising fists in foggy green light, every moment felt like it was ripped from a horror-fantasy dream — with heavy riffs to match.

During GHOST’s Skeletour World Tour stop in Detroit (July 24, 2025), a guitarist stands silhouetted in fog as a massive winged figure looms behind him. Ghost brought gothic grandeur to Little Caesars Arena with skull-adorned staging and masked performers during their Detroit Skeletour World Tour set. At the Detroit show on July 24, 2025, Ghost’s frontman raised a gloved hand to the sky while the band thundered behind him. A masked guitarist stepped forward in a dramatic spotlight moment at Ghost’s Skeletour stop in Detroit, thrilling fans in the front row. One of the most theatrical moments of Ghost’s Detroit performance featured a skeletal winged figure beside the guitarist under blue lights. A wide view of the crowd and stage at Little Caesars Arena captures the scale and spectacle of Ghost’s Skeletour stop in Detroit. The frontman takes center stage in a haunting skeletal mask during Ghost’s Skeletour World Tour stop in Detroit on July 24, 2025. Under a wash of blue fog, Ghost’s bassist held down the low end at their July 24 Detroit stop on the Skeletour World Tour. With a raised fist and a wall of green smoke, the bassist closes out a dramatic number during Ghost’s Detroit Skeletour World Tour performance. At the Skeletour World Tour Detroit stop (July 24, 2025), Ghost’s frontman takes the high ground while the bassist drives the rhythm below. With arms outstretched, the frontman embraces the roar of the crowd and pyroblast behind him at Ghost’s Skeletour stop in Detroit. A thunderous solo erupts as a masked guitarist bends into the moment, while the vocalist commands from above—pure power at Ghost’s Detroit Skeletour date. Caught mid-scream, Ghost’s frontman delivers raw vocal fire at the Skeletour World Tour stop in Detroit on July 24, 2025. During the Skeletour World Tour in Detroit, Ghost’s lead vocalist cast a theatrical pose as drums and fire surrounded him. Flames and smoke erupt behind the band as Ghost delivers one of the most intense moments of their Skeletour World Tour stop in Detroit. The keyboardist raises a hand like casting a spell while dual guitars riff under dramatic lights at Ghost’s Skeletour Detroit performance. Two masked guitarists collide mid-riff, one wielding a “You Suck” stickered axe, in a fierce face-off at Detroit’s Skeletour stop. Ghost’s frontman bows his head with hand over heart, closing a haunting number at the Skeletour World Tour in Detroit on July 24, 2025.

Detroit showed up, Ghost showed out, and the Skeletour will be haunting our memories for a long time.

Stay loud. Stay weird.