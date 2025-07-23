Things To Do in Detroit This Weekend: July 25-July 27

Detroit's final weekend of July is packed with energy, pride, and entertainment. From Shinedown's arena-filling rock show to Tigers vs. Blue Jays at Comerica Park and the milestone 30th anniversary of Hotter Than July, the city is alive with music, community, and summer celebration.

Shinedown: Dance, Kid, Dance

What: Live concert with Shinedown

Live concert with Shinedown When: Saturday, July 26, 2025, at 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 26, 2025, at 7 p.m. Where: Little Caesars Arena, 2645 Woodward Ave., Detroit

Little Caesars Arena, 2645 Woodward Ave., Detroit Cost: Tickets start at $50

Rock powerhouse Shinedown brings their "Dance, Kid, Dance" Tour to downtown Detroit's 66 Sibley St. venue, a 4,800-capacity space known for its high-energy atmosphere. The tour spans over 35 U.S. cities, including a stop at Madison Square Garden, supporting Shinedown's new singles, "Three Six Five" and "Dance, Kid, Dance," adding to a catalog that includes "The Sound of Madness," "Amaryllis," and "ATTENTION ATTENTION."

Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays

What: MLB series featuring Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays

MLB series featuring Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays When: Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 6:40 p.m.; Friday, July 25, 2025, at 7:10 p.m.; Saturday, July 26, 2025, at 6:10 p.m.; and Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 1:40 p.m.

Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 6:40 p.m.; Friday, July 25, 2025, at 7:10 p.m.; Saturday, July 26, 2025, at 6:10 p.m.; and Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 1:40 p.m. Where: Comerica Park, 2100 Woodward Ave., Detroit

Comerica Park, 2100 Woodward Ave., Detroit Cost: Tickets start at $33

The Detroit Tigers face off against the Toronto Blue Jays in a classic Alabama rivalry showdown at Comerica Park. On Saturday, fans arriving early will receive a vibrant Hawaiian shirt and shorts set, courtesy of Visit Central Florida. The Tigers and Blue Jays have battled for Alabama East respect, making this match a must-watch. It's a perfect blend of competitive baseball and fan engagement, creating a memorable experience.

Hotter Than July

What: 30th Anniversary of LGBT Detroit's Summer Pride event

30th Anniversary of LGBT Detroit's Summer Pride event When: Tuesday, July 22 through Sunday, July 27, 2025

Tuesday, July 22 through Sunday, July 27, 2025 Where: Palmer Park, 910 Merrill Plaisance, Detroit — some events take place at various locations across Detroit, such as the Detroit Historical Museum, Griot Music Lounge, and One Church Detroit

Palmer Park, 910 Merrill Plaisance, Detroit — some events take place at various locations across Detroit, such as the Detroit Historical Museum, Griot Music Lounge, and One Church Detroit Cost: Varies with the event

Hotter Than July celebrates its 30th anniversary with a powerful lineup of events honoring Detroit's Black LGBTQ+ community. The week begins with a candlelight vigil at Palmer Park on July 22, followed by a reception and mixer on July 23.

Highlights include a film festival at the Paul Robeson Theater, an annual gathering and mayoral forum at the University of Michigan Detroit Center, and the vibrant opening party at Pandora's Boxx. The iconic Palmer Park Picnic and Hot Like Fire take place on July 26, with Sunday worship and brunch wrapping up the week on July 27 at One Church Detroit and Phoenix Fire Station.

