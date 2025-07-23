Contests
Sublime Drops First New Song 'Ensenada' With Jakob Nowell, Announces Big Tour

Sublime released “Ensenada” on July 18. The track marks their first full song with Jakob Nowell singing. Original band members and uncles Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson joined forces with…

Laura Adkins
Musical group Sublime performs onstage during The 33rd Annual KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas 2024 at The Kia Forum on December 14, 2024 in Inglewood, California.
Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Sublime released "Ensenada" on July 18. The track marks their first full song with Jakob Nowell singing. Original band members and uncles Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson joined forces with Jakob, who carries on the musical path of his late father, Bradley. "Creating genuine music that reflects your life and times ... people tap into that, and then you look around and realize, wow, look at all the love we've found," said Jakob Nowell, according to Antimusic.

Producer Jon Joseph mixed classic Sublime sounds with new twists. Raw emotions and real-life stories fill the lyrics. "Ensenada" will be part of Sublime's upcoming album. It captures Sublime's signature vibe, exploring themes of love and relationships and reflecting on the absurdity of challenging emotions.

Summer and fall bring 11 headlining shows and festival appearances to fans. The band hits the Vans Warped Tour stage in Long Beach on July 26. They'll take over Las Vegas for Fear, Loathing, and Sublime, a wild three-night run at Park MGM from August 14 to 17.

The group will also play at the Minnesota Yacht Club, rock the shores at New Jersey, shake up Atlanta's Shaky Knees, and blast through St. Louis at Evolution Festival. The tour will conclude at San Diego's Mission Bayfest on October 18. You can find all of their upcoming shows on their website.

