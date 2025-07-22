Ozzy Osbourne: Reactions to the Death of an Icon

Ozzy Osbourne died today (July 22) at the age of 76.



Osbourne's death comes just over two weeks following Back To The Beginning, the massive all-star concert event that was headlined by his final solo performance and the final performance of the original lineup of Black Sabbath.



His family confirmed his death in a joint statement saying, "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."



News of his passing spread quickly and has led to many tributes to the heavy metal legend. Keep scrolling to see a selection of the many reactions to the loss of The Prince of Darkness.

Black Sabbath

"Ozzy forever."

Pearl Jam/Mike McCready

"Sad to hear Ozzy died today. When I was in high school I discovered Sabbath. “War Pigs” was terrifying and mesmerizing at the same time. It was Ozzy’s voice that took me away to a dark universe. A great escape. Then when The ‘Blizzard of Ozz’ record came out I was instantly a fan. Randy Rhoads was an influence on me to play lead guitar. Luckily I got to play on the song “Immortal” on the last record. Thanks for the music, Ozzy it makes our journey in life better. Mike McCready"

Foo Fighters

"Rest in peace, Ozzy. And thank you for a lifetime of inspiration. Rock and Roll would not be as loud or as fun without you. You will be forever missed.

Our deepest condolences to the entire Osbourne and Sabbath family."

Rush/Geddy Lee

"I remember listening to the first Sabbath album when it came out and thinking how ‘effin’ heavy’ Tony Iommi’s guitar sounded. Ozzy and his bandmates were at the forefront of that genre, that brand of Metal, and Ozzy was an intensely loved, one-of-a-kind performer.

We never got to play on the same bill with Black Sabbath, and in fact we only ever did one gig with Ozzy, at the Texxas Jam at the Cotton Bowl in June of 1984 (poster attached).

Rush recorded at Rockfield Studios in Wales at the same time in the late 70’s and I recall Ozzy poking his head in the control room to ask if he could 'borrow some Hashish from Neil! For years afterwards, Neil relished telling the story of how 'Ozzy owes me some hash' ;)

Total respect to a legend and a band whose music profoundly influenced thousands of musicians and left behind a legacy for us all to “rock out” to forever.

RIP Ozzy"

Motorhead

"We lost our dear, dear friend today. Ozzy was a pioneer, a guiding force for all in hard rock and heavy metal, and a great guy too. Lemmy and Ozzy were brothers in arms who enjoyed many adventures together over the decades, and his loss is seismic. Rest peacefully Ozzy, we will always love and celebrate you…"

Def Leppard/Joe Elliott

"Kinda lost for words here… we toured with Ozzy in 1981 & he, the band & Sharon were SO supportive… he always had time for a chat, took us under his wing & showed us how & how not to party… & played us the 2nd album months before it came out… he was funny, charming & I for one am eternally grateful to have had the chance to spend precious time with him over the years… all my love to Sharon & the kids…God bless you Ozzy x.”

Metallica

"It’s impossible to put into words what Ozzy Osbourne has meant to Metallica. Hero, icon, pioneer, inspiration, mentor, and, most of all, friend are a few that come to mind. Ozzy and Sharon believed in us and transformed our lives and careers. He taught us how to play in the big leagues while at the same time being warm, welcoming, engaging, and all around brilliant.

We are heartbroken and devastated by this loss and send our love and condolences to Sharon and their family, bandmates, and his very large circle of friends. He left an incredible legacy and will be sorely missed."

Mötley Crüe

"RIP Ozzy Osbourne. Thank you for all that you did for music and for Mötley Crüe. None of this would be the same if it wasn’t for you and, you will be missed. Our thoughts are with the Osbourne family."

Tom Morello

"God bless you Ozzy."

Pantera

"RIP Ozzy Osbourne. Thank you for all that you did for metal & Pantera. We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Amy & Louis, we are so very sorry for your loss."

Sean Ono Lennon

"One of the greatest of all time. R.I.P."

Elton John

"So sad to hear the news of Ozzy Osbourne passing away. He was a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods - a true legend. He was also one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. I will miss him dearly. To Sharon and the family, I send my condolences and love."

Duran Duran

"What can you say about Ozzy? Whatever it is, it’s in a Brummie accent.

Hard to imagine a world without him, Ozzy brought so much joy, humour and raw power to the world, in a life of many chapters. Ozzy was a cat who had way more than nine lives.

Thanks for the ride Ozzy, love from the other Brummies."

Paul Stanley

"We have lost a legend. From Sabbath to Blizzard and onward Ozzy has impacted countless bands and that will not end. KISS was humbled to be an opening band for Sabbath in the mid 70’s. Through decades I’ve known him, Ozzy has always been a kind and very funny soul. Fly high now."

Sammy Hagar

"Ozzy Osbourne was and will always be a one of a kind true rock legend. For him to have been that close to death on July 5 and still get up there and perform like he promised... Wow! That puts him in a category of his own. Talk about commitment and loyalty to your fans. Nobody's going to out-do that ever!

RIP my brother, you did it all."

Michael Anthony

"Just found out about Ozzy Osbourne passing away, so sad, I don’t even have words. Found this photo of our first tour opening up for Black Sabbath in 1978, one of the best times ever!!! Rest in peace brother, you and Black Sabbath were a HUGE influence and inspiration on my musical life …"

Billy Idol