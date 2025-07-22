Nine Inch Nails Releases First Film Score with ‘TRON: Ares’ Soundtrack

Contests
Dan Teodorescu
Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails performs onstage on day 3 of FYF Fest 2017 at Exposition Park on July 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Rich Fury / Stringer via Getty Images

Nine Inch Nails' 24-track soundtrack for Disney's 'TRON: Ares' hits stores September 19 through Interscope Records.

After five years with no new releases, the group unveiled "As Alive As You Need Me To Be" in the film's preview. The sci-fi blockbuster lands in theaters on October 10.

"Curiously, it's also the first ever film score by Nine Inch Nails — although Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have respectively composed 20 scores under their own names, winning two Oscars, three Golden Globes, a GRAMMY® and an Emmy in the process," according to Clash Music.

This marks a turning point for the band's creative path. The music weaves through the TRON universe with tracks like "Forked Reality" and "Ghost in the Machine." A haunting finale, "Shadow Over Me," caps off the collection.

Each of the 24 tracks pulses with electronic life. From the opening beats of "Init" to the final notes of "Shadow Over Me," the music mirrors the film's digital world.

Music stores now take pre-orders for the album. Fans get to hear the songs before the movie hits screens in October.

While the band steps into new territory, its members know this ground well. Though it's their first unified score, Reznor and Ross have crafted award-winning soundtracks that changed how movies sound.

Their August 6 show at Oakland Arena launches their North American tour.

Nine Inch NailsTrent Reznor
Dan TeodorescuWriter
