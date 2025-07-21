Why Megadeth Wasn’t at Back To The Beginning
Among the stacked lineup at Back To The Beginning were three of the "Big Four" of thrash metal: Metallica, Slayer, and Anthrax. So, where was Megadeth?
In an interview with Charrie Foglio, Megadeth bassist James LoMenzo said the band wasn't invited, but he doesn't "see it as controversy or anything." He also noted, "I do know that conspicuously we were missing, but nobody was invited."
"Not everybody gets invited to every party," said LoMenzo. "But at the same time, when we were in Europe last week, David said that he was reaching out to everybody and telling them that we were in the neighborhood and that we were close enough to come. And if they wanted us to, we could stay over for a few days and work it out... If they wanted us to. I don't know what our manager had accomplished with that, but it didn't get accomplished, so we just came home."
Also Missing From Back To The Beginning? Motley Crue
In addition to Megadeth, another notable omission from the Back To The Beginning lineup was Motley Crue.
When asked on X (formerly Twitter) whether he wishes Motley Crue were on the bill, Nikki Sixx replied, "We have been having health issues within the band..."
Back in March, the Crue were forced to reschedule their Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM due to a health issue involving singer Vince Neil. At the time, the band said in a statement, "Mötley Crüe’s Las Vegas Residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, originally scheduled for March 28th- April 19th, 2025, is moving to September 2025 due to a required medical procedure recently advised by vocalist Vince Neil’s doctors."
Neil said in a personal statement, "To all the Crüeheads who were looking forward to seeing us this Spring, I’m truly sorry. My health is my top priority so I can bring you the awesome shows you deserve, and I can’t wait to return to the stage. Thank you for all the well-wishes that keep reaching me. Your support means more than you know."
In a joint statement, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee, and John 5 said, "Please join us in wishing Vince a speedy recovery. We are looking forward for him to get well again and to take over Vegas together in September. We can’t wait to see you all out there, and thank you for your understanding and support in the meantime."