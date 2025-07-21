Why Megadeth Wasn’t at Back To The Beginning

Among the stacked lineup at Back To The Beginning were three of the "Big Four" of thrash metal: Metallica, Slayer, and Anthrax. So, where was Megadeth?



In an interview with Charrie Foglio, Megadeth bassist James LoMenzo said the band wasn't invited, but he doesn't "see it as controversy or anything." He also noted, "I do know that conspicuously we were missing, but nobody was invited."



"Not everybody gets invited to every party," said LoMenzo. "But at the same time, when we were in Europe last week, David said that he was reaching out to everybody and telling them that we were in the neighborhood and that we were close enough to come. And if they wanted us to, we could stay over for a few days and work it out... If they wanted us to. I don't know what our manager had accomplished with that, but it didn't get accomplished, so we just came home."

Also Missing From Back To The Beginning? Motley Crue

In addition to Megadeth, another notable omission from the Back To The Beginning lineup was Motley Crue.



When asked on X (formerly Twitter) whether he wishes Motley Crue were on the bill, Nikki Sixx replied, "We have been having health issues within the band..."