Linkin Park: The Riff Ticket Upgrade

Linkin Park will be at Little Caesars Arena for their From Zero World Tour on August 14. There are tickets are still available for the show, and this is your shot to win The Riff Ticket Upgrade!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, July 21 and 11:59pm, August 10 by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on August 11, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Linkin Park on August 14. A maximum of Nine (9) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. One (1) Grand Prize Winner will be selected by random draw from all qualifiers to win One (1) Pair of Main Floor Tickets to the show. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.