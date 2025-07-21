101 WRIF Presents Spiritbox: Win Tickets Here

Contests
101 WRIF is excited to present Spiritbox when they take the stage at The Masonic Temple Theatre for a show on November 30.  Tickets for this show are on sale now, and we want to get you in for FREE! 

Below you can enter for the shot to score tickets to check out Spiritbox when they return to The Motor City in November.

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am on July 21 and 11:59pm on August 3, by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner(s) on August 4, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of tickets to Spiritbox on November 30.  A maximum of Five (5) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway.  You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

