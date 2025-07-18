Tommy Clufetos Talks “Back to the Beginning,” Detroit Drummers, and His New Rock Project

By Meltdown

When I hit up Detroit-born drum machine Tommy Clufetos to chat, he responded the only way a Motor City musician would: “Come on, man. We’re Detroit brothers.” We laughed about the time zone mix-up—he was ready early, I was scrambling—but once we got rolling, it was pure gold.

Tommy just came off the massive “Back to the Beginning” concert, a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath, and it was everything you’d expect: loud, legendary, and loaded with rock royalty.

“I didn’t know what to expect,” Tommy said. “But when I got there, it was the biggest gig of the century… I was one of the fans, and I was just happy to get to play on stage and blast away.”

For Tommy, the biggest thrill was drumming behind Ozzy again. “It really felt great to be up there with him again. That was the most special part.”

Tommy is one of the rare few who’s played with both Ozzy solo and Black Sabbath, having joined Ozzy back in 2010 and doing two full tours with Sabbath. That’s about 180 shows of metal history.

“It doesn’t matter if there’s 40 people or 40,000,” he told me. “You play like it’s the last gig—and that’s what Ozzy and Sabbath have always done.”

The “Back to the Beginning” show was a who’s-who of rock giants—Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Brian May, and more. Tommy got to meet Axl Rose for the first time, reconnected with the Metallica guys, and stood side stage with fellow Detroit drummer Chad Smith watching Sabbath tear it up.

“We stood right next to each other watching the Sabbath guys. And yeah, Chad’s a little bit richer than I am, and he’s played on about 897 more projects,” Tommy joked.

Still, when it came to being a Detroit drummer, Clufetos brought that Motor City power.

“There’s a certain power and approach that Detroit drummers take,” he said. “It’s usually go for the throat—and that’s what I did that day. I rocked my guts out.”

We talked a lot about Ozzy—his performance, his charisma, and how even sitting in a chair, the Prince of Darkness still commands the stage.

“He still has that God-given talent,” Tommy said. “You can’t explain it. Nobody sounds like Ozzy, and nobody ever will.”

After all the love for the legends, Tommy was ready to talk about his own new music—and trust me, you’re gonna want to crank this stuff loud.

Enter: Tommy’s Rock Trip

Tommy sent me two new tracks that he recorded with his band Tommy’s Rock Trip and they absolutely rip. Straight-up, in-your-face biker rock.

“It’s like Blackfoot on steroids,” I told him.

“I’ll take that!” he replied. “I just want to make hard-driving rock and roll because I don’t hear enough of it anymore.”

Here’s the kicker: it’s all recorded live, no overdubs, no click tracks, not even headphones. Just raw Detroit-style thunder.

“We set up in my home studio, amps blasting, no producers. I’m the producer. It’s all about capturing that energy.”

The tracks include “My Baby Likes to Rock and Roll” and “My Wild Child,” both of which will be part of his upcoming live sets when he opens for Ted Nugent this August.

He’s doing a full Michigan run with Uncle Ted, hitting Saginaw, Ludington, Paw Paw (two nights), and wrapping up at Freedom Hill.

“My music is biker rock to the max, baby,” he said. “We should be playing Harley dealerships across the country.”

He’ll also be playing September 12th at The End in Nashville—one of those punk rock dive bars where legends like The White Stripes cut their teeth.

Oh, and don’t think Tommy’s slowing down anytime soon. After the Nugent shows, he’s back out with The Dead Daisies for a three-week tour.

“I get home from that, hop on a plane, and go straight to Michigan. No stopping for me.”

At the end of the day, Tommy’s a Detroit guy through and through—hard-hitting, straight-talking, and loyal to his roots.

“Detroit, I love ya. Meltdown, I love ya. Everybody, I love ya.”