Things To Do in Detroit This Weekend: July 18-July 20

Detroit is alive with culture, creativity, and celebration this weekend. From the global sounds of the 2025 Concert of Colors to the literary offerings at the Detroit Festival of Books and the high-energy Backwoods and Bonfires Festival, the city has something for every interest. Add in stand-up comedy, soulful performances, and outdoor movies, and it's a weekend packed with free and ticketed events for all ages and vibes.

2025 Concert of Colors

What: Global arts, music, and dance festival

When: Various events from Wednesday, July 16, through Sunday, July 20, 2025

Where: The Detroit Institute of Arts, 5200 Woodward Ave., Detroit, and neighboring cultural institutions

Cost: All events are free

The 2025 Concert of Colors returns to Detroit from July 16-20 for five days of global music, dance, food, and culture — and it's all free. As the Midwest's largest world music festival, the event features international performers, immersive art experiences, food trucks, dance lessons, youth activities, and more. Highlights include Niyaz's multimedia concert at the Detroit Film Theatre, Moroccan-French band Bab L'Bluz at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheater, and a Youth Celebration at the DIA.

Detroit Festival of Books

What: The largest book festival in the State of Michigan

When: Sunday, July 20, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Eastern Market, Shed 5, 2810 Russell St., Detroit

Cost: Free entry; vendors will have items available for purchase

The Detroit Festival of Books is Michigan's largest book festival, bringing together vendors from across the U.S., Canada, and beyond. This indoor-outdoor event is held rain or shine and celebrates a shared love of literature, offering books of all genres alongside rare finds and collectibles. Admission is free and open to the public, and all vendors keep 100% of their proceeds.

Backwoods and Bonfires Festival 2025

What: A showcase of great music, good food, and big fun

When: Saturday, July 19, 2025, from 2 to 9 p.m.

Where: The Eastern Detroit, 3434 Russell St., Detroit

Cost: Tickets start at $33.18

Backwoods and Bonfires Music Festival is set to deliver an epic celebration of music, art, and high-energy entertainment in the heart of Detroit. Featuring headline performances by Tee Grizzley, Icewear Vezzo, Fly Boi Keno, and more, the festival blends national talent with local artistry. Guests can enjoy live DJ sets, food trucks, live art, adult gaming activities, and vendor experiences. With VIP and general admission ticket options, this all-day party promises nonstop fun, creative vibes, and unforgettable performances.

Other Events

Detroit's weekend schedule is packed with laughs, live music, and outdoor entertainment. From stand-up comedy and soulful performances to a free movie under the stars, there's something for every kind of night out. Whether you're heading downtown or enjoying the riverfront, the city offers a range of experiences to suit any mood: