New Music Breakdown: Shinedown, Deftones, In This Moment, + Rob Halford Collectible
Shinedown, Deftones, and In This Moment all dropped new music, plus Rob Halford gets turned into an action figure. Get all the details in this week’s New Music Breakdown!
What's up, Detroit Rock City—Jade here with your latest New Music Breakdown from 101 WRIF!
🔥 Shinedown Drop New Track “Killing Fields”
Shinedown just dropped a fresh new single called Killing Fields, and it’s streaming now. While they haven’t released full album details yet, we do know this—Shinedown’s Dance Kid Dance Tour is hitting Little Caesars Arena on Friday, July 25. Make sure you’re locked into WRIF for your shot to win tickets!
🎧 Deftones Announce Album ‘Private Music’
The Deftones are back with another banger and the official release of their new single. Even better—they’ve announced their next album Private Music will drop August 22. Mark it down!
🩸 In This Moment Release “Heretic” Featuring Kim Dracula
The new In This Moment track Heretic just dropped, featuring Kim Dracula. It’s already streaming, and the lyric video is live on YouTube. Don’t miss them live when they hit The Masonic in Detroit on November 30. Full show info is up now at WRIF.com.
🧸 Rob Halford Gets the Action Figure Treatment
McFarlane Toys just unleashed a must-have for rock collectors: a 6-inch “Music Maniacs” action figure of Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford. It comes with a mic, art card, certificate of authenticity, and 12 points of articulation. Pre-order yours now at McFarlane.com.
