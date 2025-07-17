Contests
Alter Bridge Set to Drop Self-Titled Album in 2026, Gears Up for Massive European Tour

Alter Bridge will release their eighth record on January 9, 2026, via Napalm Records. It also sets up a 31-city run across Europe. The musicians did their studio work in…

Dan Teodorescu
Myles Kennedy of the American rock band Alter Bridge performs in concert during Resurrection Fest 2023 on June 29, 2023 in Viveiro, Spain.
Mariano Regidor / Redferns via Getty Images

Alter Bridge will release their eighth record on January 9, 2026, via Napalm Records. It also sets up a 31-city run across Europe.

The musicians did their studio work in two locations. They first laid down tracks at the 5151 Studio in California, then moved to Florida and completed the album at producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette's studio.

On the new tracks "Trust in Me" and "Tested and Able," Myles Kennedy trades vocal lines with Mark Tremonti. The final song, "Slave to Master", stretches to nine minutes, which is their longest piece yet.

The band hits the road starting January 15 in Hamburg. The final show is in Nottingham on March 5. Support acts Daughtry and Sevendust join the bill. Ticket sales start July 18.

Before the album drops, fans can catch an acoustic show in Nashville on October 1, 2025. This special night supports the Tremonti Family Charity Golf Outing's work with the National Down Syndrome Society.

The track list runs: 

  • "Silent Divide"
  • "Rue The Day"
  • "Power Down"
  • "Trust in Me"
  • "Disregarded"
  • "Tested and Able"
  • "What Lies Within"
  • "Hang by a Thread"
  • "Scales Are Falling"
  • "Playing Aces"
  • "What Are You Waiting For"
  • "Slave to Master"

Starting July 18, fans can snag the album in several forms. Options include basic CDs, black vinyl, and limited color pressings. The band's site will stock special packages with extra items for collectors.

