Does Fred Durst Have a Sexy Voice? New Study Indicates ‘Yes!’

In a game of word association, "sexy voice" likely doesn't make one immediately say "Fred Durst." However, that appears to be the case.



Ticket search engine site SeatPick released a data study of "Attractive Festival Voices" based on headliners of U.K. music festivals in 2025. The study indicates that Durst's mean pitch is measured at 96.8 Hz.



Cut to Metal Hammer, who cited a 2012 National Library of Medicine study about voice pitch. They pointed out the study indicated "the most attractive pitch for a male voice is 96Hz."



So, there you have it: Science basically says that Fred Durst has a sexy voice. (Wasn't this a fun read to distract you from important news in the world?)



In other Fred Durst news: The Limp Bizkit frontman made an appearance at Back To The Beginning earlier this month. Durst was featured in the livestream of the final Black Sabbath/Ozzy Osbourne performance via a pre-recorded clip. He performed a stripped-down version of the Black Sabbath classic "Changes."



Before his performance, Durst says, "I love Ozzy's voice, I love his music, and I've been listening to it for most of my life ... I can't imagine a world without Ozzy Osbourne."



Durst's performance was ripped from the livestream by a Limp Bizkit fan account and can be viewed here.