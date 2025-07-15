Goldfinger Drops New Single “Freaking Out A Bit” With Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus

Ska-punk band Goldfinger released "Freaking Out A Bit" through Big Noise Music Group on July 11. The track brings lead singer John Feldmann together with Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker from Blink-182. The music tackles stress and tech burnout. "I'm waiting for a sign/ I think I'm doin' fine/ I'm freaking out a bit," rings out the chorus, as reported by ABC News.

"I had the concept for a song and a chorus, and they came in and brought it to life! Mark wrote the best verses, and Travis turned the beat around in the bridge, which gave it a whole new life of its own," said Feldmann, according to Stereogum. "Those guys are some of my best friends, and I love them. So grateful I got to do this song with them. I'm so glad it's finally coming out!”

This isn't their first time working together. Feldmann produced two Blink-182 records, California and Nine. Their work on California earned them a GRAMMY nomination in 2016.

Next up, the band hits the stage at Vans Warped Tour. The sold-out shows will take place on July 26 and 27 at Long Beach's Shoreline Waterfront. It's their first major performance since the single dropped. For additional tour dates, check Goldfinger's website.

For thirty years, Goldfinger has made waves in music. Starting in 1994, they struck gold with "Superman" and "99 Red Balloons." They smashed records in 1996, playing an unmatched 385 shows in one tour run.