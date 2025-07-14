Volbeat & Halestorm: Be The G.O.A.T.

Volbeat, along with Halestorm and The Ghost Inside, bring the “Greatest Of All Tours” to Pine Knob on August 19, and there are tickets still available. And The Riff has your chance to be the “G.O.A.T.” for the show!!!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00 on July 14 and 11:59pm on August 12, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on August 13, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Volbeat and Halestorm on August 19 and One (1) Pair of Passes to meet Halestorm. A maximum of Nine (9) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. One Grand Prize Winner will be selected by random draw from all qualifiers to win One (1) Pair of “G.O.A.T.” VIP Passes. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.