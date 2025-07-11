Things To Do in Detroit This Weekend: July 11-July 13

Detroit's weekend lineup offers something for everyone, from groovy vibes at Canterbury Hippie Fest to outdoor movies, MLB action, and big-name performances. Families can explore retro fun in Lake Orion, catch "Wild Robot" downtown, or cheer on the Tigers at Comerica Park. With concerts featuring Clint Black and Yacht Rock Detroit, plus laughs from Theo Von, it's a full weekend of music, comedy, and community.

Hippie Fest in the Village

What: Outdoor family-friendly festival celebrating all things hippie

Outdoor family-friendly festival celebrating all things hippie When: Saturday, July 12, and Sunday, July 13, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 12, and Sunday, July 13, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Where: Canterbury Village, 2325 Joslyn Court, Lake Orion

Canterbury Village, 2325 Joslyn Court, Lake Orion Cost: Children 2-12 are $4.99, with adults 12+ at $9.99

Celebrate peace, love, and all things groovy at Canterbury Village's Hippie Fest. Enjoy live music from Magic Bus and Street Angels, groove through Bubble Lane, and get a free psychic reading with admission. Spin hula hoops, watch magic and juggling acts, and browse a vibrant boho market filled with tie-dye, crystals, art, and homemade treats. Dress to impress for the Best Dressed Hippie Contest and soak in the good vibes with beach balls, bubbles, and '60s-inspired fun.

Movie Nights In The D — "Wild Robot"

What: Outdoor screening of "Wild Robot"

Outdoor screening of "Wild Robot" When: Friday, July 11, 2025, from 6 to 9 p.m. (recurring through Aug. 22, 2025)

Friday, July 11, 2025, from 6 to 9 p.m. (recurring through Aug. 22, 2025) Where: Campus Martius Park, 800 Woodward Ave., Detroit

Campus Martius Park, 800 Woodward Ave., Detroit Cost: Free

Experience an engaging summer evening at Movie Nights in the D, held at Campus Martius Park. This complimentary outdoor film series invites guests to enjoy classic movies beneath the stars, with family-friendly programming and community engagement. Attendees are encouraged to arrive by 6 p.m. for interactive preshow activities, including CHEMpreneurIST's Step into Innovation Station: Wild Robot Edition, a sustainability-focused STEM workshop. Complimentary ticket giveaways from The Detroit Zoo and concessions from Jetta's Popcorn further enhance the experience. The feature presentation begins promptly at 7 p.m. on the lawn.

Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners

What: MLB action with the Detroit Tigers vs. the Seattle Mariners

MLB action with the Detroit Tigers vs. the Seattle Mariners When: Friday, July 11, 2025, at 7:10 p.m.; Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 1:10 p.m.; and Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 1:40 p.m.

Friday, July 11, 2025, at 7:10 p.m.; Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 1:10 p.m.; and Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 1:40 p.m. Where: Comerica Park, 2100 Woodward Ave., Detroit

Comerica Park, 2100 Woodward Ave., Detroit Cost: Tickets start at $33

The Detroit Tigers are facing the Seattle Mariners at Comerica Park this weekend, with Giveaway Saturdays taking place throughout the season. On Saturday, July 12, fans in attendance will receive the Comerica Park Replica, presented by Comerica Bank. It's a fun keepsake and a great incentive to join the crowd. With giveaways every Saturday, it's the perfect chance to catch some exciting baseball and score some exclusive gear.

Other Events

Detroit is set for a weekend packed with live entertainment across the city. From country and comedy to smooth yacht rock vibes, there's something for every kind of fan: