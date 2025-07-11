The Offspring: Last Shot To Win

The Offspring will be at Pine Knob with their “SUPERCHARGED Worldwide in ‘25” Tour on July 27, and there are tickets still available . Plus this is your last shot to win with The Riff!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am on July 11 and 11:59pm on July 23, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on July 24, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to The Offspring on July 27. A maximum of Five (5) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of Five (5) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.