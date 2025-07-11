New Music Breakdown: Wolfgang Van Halen, Ice Nine Kills, We Came As Romans + Scorpions Biopic
What’s up, Detroit Rock City—Jade here with your latest New Music Breakdown from 101 WRIF!
We’ve got a loaded lineup of rock updates, so let’s get into it:
🎸 Wolfgang Van Halen Drops New Music & Tour Plans
Wolfgang is back with his third Mammoth album, The End, dropping October 24. The title track is out now—along with a fresh single called The Spell. And good news: Mammoth hits The Fillmore Detroit on November 19!
🎥 Ice Nine Kills Delivers Horror-Inspired Mayhem
Their latest track The Great Unknown just landed with a Matrix-style video, packed with familiar faces like horror legend Bill Moseley and Super Troopers’ Paul Soter. Catch them with Dayseeker at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on August 29.
🩸 We Came As Romans Reveal Album & Single
Hometown heroes We Came As Romans are set to release All Is Beautiful Because We’re Doomed on August 22. The new single Culture Wound is streaming now. Don’t miss their return to The Fillmore Detroit on August 23.
🎬 Scorpions Biopic “Wind of Change” Is Coming
That’s right—Scorpions fans, a full-on biopic is on the way. The trailer for Wind of Change just dropped, and while there’s no official release date yet, it’s expected to arrive before the end of 2025.
🔥 Vote Now: What’s your favorite new track this week?
Cast your vote in the New Music Breakdown Poll and we’ll kick off High Noon Friday with the winner!
Stay loud, Detroit.
—Jade 🤘