Michigan’s Favorite Fall Activity

Many people like to say that fall is their favorite month, and there are plenty of reasons to love the autumn season. First of all, it's hoodie weather, which is always a good thing. Fall also brings all of the fun of Halloween, caramel apples, pumpkin patches, apple picking, hayrides, pumpkin spiced everything and so much more. It's really a glorious time of year, no matter where you celebrate it across the United States. Now, one travel outlet is pointing out the best fall activity in the state.

Best Fall Activity in the State

Summer officially started on June 20 this year, and the first day of autumn will arrive on Sept. 22. As the Farmer's Almanac explains, "In mid-September each year, we greet the fall season with the arrival of the fall equinox (otherwise known as the autumnal equinox). This is the moment when the Sun crosses the Equator, and those of us living in the Northern Hemisphere will begin to see more darkness than daylight."

Family Travel has a feature out that discusses the best fall activity in each state for families. Even though the tally is for families, these are fun fall activities for anyone, really. "Pumpkins, apple cider, changing leaves, corn mazes, comfort food. What's not to love about autumn?" they state in the piece. "It's the perfect time of year to gather as a family for a fun day out, as there are a multitude of events and experiences across the country that celebrate the harvest season.

So, what's the best fall activity in Michigan, according to Family Travel? They love visiting Mackinac Island, which they note is "best known as a summertime destination with tours, quaint shops and sweet treats," but "also has a fascinating history that comes alive during the fall." Some of the attractions on Mackinac Island in the fall, Family Travel notes, includes the Mackinaw Manor haunted house and Grand Hotel hosts a Murder Mystery Weekend.

