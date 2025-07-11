KISS’s Best Song: The Ultimate Analysis of Their Greatest Hits Based on Fan Polls, Critics, and Sales

The first time you crank up a KISS track and hear that signature guitar roar and call‑and‑response chant, it's hard not to join in. Few bands have cast as large a shadow over rock as KISS, and yet, when fans and critics argue about KISS's most popular song, opinions differ.

Here, we'll delve into the debate from three perspectives: the fans' votes, chart performances, and which songs have stood the test of time. We'll also examine both the classic makeup years and the bold nonmakeup era. In the end, you might find that the true "ultimate anthem" depends on which part of the KISS story you love most.

The Contenders: KISS's Most Celebrated Tracks

By the numbers, KISS is a monster. They have sold over 100 million albums worldwide and earned 30 Recording Industry Association of America‑certified gold records (more than any other U.S. band on record). That level of success set the stage for a catalog packed with fan favorites and chart hits. Most fans point to a handful of songs when pressed:

“ Deuce ”: Long a concert opener, this raw Gene Simmons riff‑monster often tops fan rankings.

Long a concert opener, this raw Gene Simmons riff‑monster often tops fan rankings. “ Detroit Rock City ”: Paul Stanley's tale of a fan lost on the way to a show remains a live staple and critical darling.

Paul Stanley's tale of a fan lost on the way to a show remains a live staple and critical darling. “ Rock Bottom ” and “ Nothin' to Lose ”: These deep‑cut gems from the early years are praised for their grit and attitude.

and These deep‑cut gems from the early years are praised for their grit and attitude. “Rock and Roll All Nite”: This song features arguably their most recognizable chorus, forever echoing at stadiums and block parties alike.

Beyond the makeup era, KISS shed their paint in the 1980s, embracing MTV and a flashier pop‑metal sound. That era produced its own classics, which we'll explore next.

The Nonmakeup Era Champions

When KISS toured bare‑faced for the Lick It Up album in 1983, they risked fading into the crowd of hair‑metal bands. Instead, they harnessed the MTV whirlwind and delivered tracks that connected with a new generation. Recent fan polling puts “Unholy” at the top of nonmakeup picks by a clear margin. That 1992 single soared to No. 2 in Norway and charted in multiple countries, underscoring its global appeal.

The Top 5 Nonmakeup Anthems

Below are the five songs from the nonmakeup era that fans still name as their favorites:

“Unholy”: Co‑written by Gene Simmons and Vinnie Vincent, this song was an emblem of KISS's heavier '90s turn. It peaked at No. 2 in Norway and charted across Europe. “Heaven's on Fire”: This hit was an MTV mainstay with a fiery Paul Stanley performance. “Reason to Live”: Co‑written with Desmond Child, this ballad would become the highest‑charting single from their Crazy Nights album. “Who Wants To Be Lonely”: This song became a cult favorite. It was a complex rock ballad that was never officially released as a single. “Lick It Up”: This was KISS's first single without makeup; it has been played live over 1,500 times.

The Commercial Success Factor

In the hot‑rod world of single sales and radio play, KISS had only two Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. That rarity makes these tracks stand out:

“Beth” reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in late 1976 and won a People's Choice Award for Favorite Song.

“Forever” peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in April 1990, marking the band's ninth and final Top 40 single.

Massive KISS anthems, such as “Rock and Roll All Nite,” never broke the Top 10, underscoring the gap between radio charts and fan devotion.

The Case for the Overlooked Masterpiece "Forever"

Many fans argue that “Forever,” a power ballad co‑written with Michael Bolton, deserves more praise. It powered KISS onto a 120‑date tour in support of Hot in the Shade and rescued that album from obscurity. Yet the band rarely promoted it, leaving many casual listeners unaware. Fans lament how “Forever” could have been a signature song if given proper stage time.

Rock's Greatest Hits in Context

Rock music's heyday spanned roughly from the mid-1960s to the mid-1980s, capturing over 60 percent of the Billboard Hot 100 in 1983 alone. Within that sweep, KISS carved out a niche with pyrotechnic shows, face paint, and merchandise that reached billions in sales. Their influence rippled through the glam, punk, and metal scenes, which was no small feat for a band of marketers‑cum‑musicians.

Live, KISS rewrote the rulebook. They used pyrotechnics, blood spurts, and costume changes to thrill fans. Their opening songs, including “Detroit Rock City” and “Deuce,” set the stage for arena spectacles that others still strive to match.

The Verdict: Weighing All Factors

Ultimately, no single track can claim victory across all metrics. Yet that is part of KISS's magic: They made records that worked in clubs, on the radio, and in sold‑out stadiums. If you prize raw energy, “Deuce” kicks the door in. If you measure by chart peak, “Beth” still holds the crown. If you're looking for a hidden gem, “Forever” might be the sweetest heartbreak anthem you've ever heard.