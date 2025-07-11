Contests
Buckcherry: Win With The Riff

BUCKCHERRY
July 24 | District 142
Click here for tickets

Buckcherry will be rocking downriver when they take the stage at District 142 on July 24.  Tickets for the show are still available, and we want to get you in for FREE!

July 24 | District 142
Buckcherry will be rocking downriver when they take the stage at District 142 on July 24.  Tickets for the show are still available, and we want to get you in for FREE! 

Below you can enter to win tickets to check out Buckcherry live in Wyandotte on July 24.

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am on July 11 and 11:59pm on July 21, by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner(s) on July 22, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of tickets to Buckcherry on July 24.  A maximum of Ten (10) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway.  You must be 21 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Buckcherry
