You Could Be Bush’s V.I.P.

Bush will be with Shinedown at Little Caesars Arena on July 25, and there are tickets still available…

Bush with Shinedown
July 25 | Little Caesars Arena

Click here for tickets

Bush will be with Shinedown at Little Caesars Arena on July 25, and there are tickets still available for the show.  And The Riff wants to hook you up to be Bush’s V.I.P. for the show!

Below you can enter to win a Bush “Land Of Milk And Honey” V.I.P. Package that will get you:

  • Tickets to the show
  • A Meet & Greet with Bush
  • Passes to a Pre-Show Acoustic Performance with Bush
  • A Meet & Greet with the band
  • AND you’ll get to watch 3 Songs during Bush’s set from the side of the stage!

ENTER BELOW

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 3:45pm on July 9 and 11:59pm on July 20, by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner(s) on July 21, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Bush V.I.P. Passes to the show on July 25.  A maximum of Two (2) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway.  You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

