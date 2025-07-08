Weirdest Sayings in Sports

DALLAS, TEXAS – APRIL 09: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Dallas Mavericks during the fourth quarter at American Airlines Center on April 09, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Humanity has competed against one another in recreational sports for thousands of years. One of the oldest human behaviors is now a sport. Hunting is something that humans had to do to survive for a millennium. Hunting is not really a necessity in ordinary households in the 21st century. However, this fact has not stopped hunting at all.

History of Sports

Recreational hunting or “hunting for sport” is a term in the 21st century that over 15 million Americans partook in last year alone. Another one of the oldest sports is Boxing. There have been countless fighting inspired sports dating back over 3000 years ago. It wasn’t until 688 B.C. that Ancient Greece first introduced Boxing at the Olympic Games.

The Romans adopted a similar love of Boxing however; their versions typically were far more brutal. One reason for this is that Ancient Roman Boxers often fought with metal gloves. Which clearly resulted in many more fatal injuries and quick matches.

American Sports

From running and swimming, to wrestling and mixed martial arts, Baseball, Football and even Hockey. Today’s list of recreational sports seems endless. Sports are perhaps most popular in the United States. At least when you consider the money and entertainment value that goes with viewing or attending a sports game in America. Today The United States has a “big 3” of sports. The 3 major American sports are Baseball, Basketball and Football.

(Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images) KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JUNE 28: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers gets ready to bat prior to the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on June 28, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

Baseball

Baseball first popped up in New Jersey back in 1846. Fast forward about 50 years and baseball became known as “America’s National Pastime”. Today, baseball is governed by the MLB or Major League Baseball Association. As of 2025 The MLB has 30 teams and brings in over 12 billion in profits annually.

American Football originated all the way back in 1869. In modern day, football is the largest sport in the United States. The NFL or National Football League hauls in a staggering $23 Billion a year. With 32 teams and each team worth about $6 Billion, the NFL is thriving as the dominant sport in America.

(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images) DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 15: Aidan Hutchinson #97 of the Detroit Lions tackles quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Ford Field on September 15, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Basketball

Last but not least the NBA or National Basketball Association. The sport started back in 1891, but the NBA didn’t officially form until 1946. Today the National basketball association is one of the most popular sports worldwide. Soccer firmly holds the number one spot in worldwide fame.

The league is also highly successful and brings in over $11 billion annually. All of these sports have extremely nuanced things that occur during the games. Of course, there are inside jokes and weird phrases connected to each sport. Next let us move right into the weirdest terms in all of sports!

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 25: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket against Julius Randle #30 of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter of Game Three of the First Round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center on April 25, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

"Weak side defense"

You will hear this phrase said countless times throughout an NBA broadcast. I have played and watched Basketball all of my life and honestly this one is rarely explained to the average viewer. Really the "weak side" only refers to the defenders who are on the side of court across from the ball.

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 27: Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks shoots a layup against the defense of Tobias Harris #12 of the Detroit Pistons in Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on April 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

"Catch a crab"

Here is a really odd one. In the wonderful sport of rowing, "to catch a crab" is when someone loses control of their oar. That's certainly what you thought it meant no?

(Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 13: Ollie Boyne (cox), Douwe de Graaf (stroke), Simon Hatcher, James Robson, George Bourne, Gabriel Mahler, Luke Beever, Noam Mouelle and Luca Ferraro (bow) of Cambridge University Boat Club celebrate victory following The Men's Boat Race 2025 on April 13, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

"Bonk"

While the word "bonk" sounds funny, serious runners try to avoid bonking at all costs. Bonking is actually closely related to when runners hit their metaphorical "wall". Bonking is defined as the functional depletion of Glycogen due to exercise. Essentially the muscles become so over worked that they simply cannot go on any longer and this can linger for several days. Best to rest up and get plenty of sleep for a few days if this happens.

(Photo by Joosep Martinson/Getty Images for European Athletics) MADRID, SPAIN - JUNE 29: Xavi Mo-Ajok of Team Netherlands crosses the finish line to win the Men's 200m Final during the European Athletics Team Championships 1st Division Day 3 at Vallehermoso Stadium on June 29, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Joosep Martinson/Getty Images for European Athletics)

"Nutmeg"

Nutmeg is a term that originated in soccer. Essentially, it's a funny term for when a player kicks the ball between their defenders' legs. You're supposed to be embarrassed when this happens, I guess.

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 08: Felipe Anderson of West Ham United 'nutmegs' Gonzalo Higuain of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on April 08, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

“Frozen rope”

Sometimes baseball people say, "that ball was hit on a rope". But an even more bizarre phrase is the "frozen rope". All this really means is that a ball is either hit or thrown incredibly hard and moves in a straight line.

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) TAMPA, FLORIDA - JUNE 30: Denzel Clarke #1 of the Athletics hits in the third inning during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field on June 30, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

"Posterize"

This is a basketball term to describe a defender getting "dunked on" by another player. The term implies that the offensive player dunked so hard or memorably that they put the defender "on a poster".

(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JUNE 19: Pascal Siakam #43 of the Indiana Pacers dunks the ball over Luguentz Dort #5 and Jalen Williams #8 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter in Game Six of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 19, 2025 in Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

"Pickle"

One of the oldest and weirdest terms in sports is "the pickle". Getting caught in a pickle is when the baserunner gets caught between 2 bases, with one fielder on either side. One fielder of course has the ball. Some people also refer to this as "a rundown", but pickle is the original term.