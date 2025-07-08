Stormstress Returns from Europe with Castles, Chaos, and New Music on the Way

By Nate Franklin | Motor City Riffs | WRIF.com

What do you get when you send a power trio like Stormstress overseas for a European run across Amsterdam, Belgium, and England? You get castles, canal-side chaos, Viking tents, and a whole lot of memories—and I got the full scoop when the band dropped by Motor City Riffs.

Back from their Across Troubled Seas Tour, Tanya Venom, Tye Mayhem, and Maddie May Scott joined me to talk all things tour, birthday parties in Amsterdam, upcoming music, and—no joke—cooking eggs in mead.

✈️ From Viking Green Rooms to Rooftop Hot Tubs

The tour kicked off in Amsterdam, and right from the jump, the stories started flowing.

“We played The Cave again, our old sticker was still on the wall!” Tanya said. “And the bass amp blew up before the show. The bar owner literally soldered it onstage—live—just in time.”

In true rock-and-roll-meets-Euro-tour fashion, they met a legendary bassist at the bar who had played with Obscura, which led to some full-circle moments involving their friend Chris Dovas (now with Testament). “It was magical,” Tye added.

Oh—and they celebrated Tanya and Tye’s birthday in Amsterdam. “Stroopwafels", red light district, and a rooftop barrel hot tub. Not bad,” Maddie laughed.

🛡️ Medieval Tents, Homemade Mead & Belgian Chocolate

One of the wildest parts? A show in Belgium where the green room was a medieval canvas tent.

“We shared it with a band dressed like Vikings,” Maddie explained. “They had sword mic stands, it was pouring rain, and the promoter brought us homemade mead. The next morning? He cooked us breakfast—with the mead.”

Then there was Belgian chocolate from the neighbor, castles galore, and even a farm where Tanya may or may not have been “snipped” by a chicken and tackled by giant dogs. “It was a castle tour with music on the side,” she joked.

🏰 Iron Maiden, Roundabouts, and a Perfect Rainbow

In London, they played the historic Cart & Horses, the original stomping ground of Iron Maiden. “There was Iron Maiden beer, swag, everything,” Tanya said. “I even brought an empty bottle home.”

The fans? “Scary old dudes,” Maddie joked. “But they loved us.” The lineup included Metallica and Motörhead tribute bands, but Stormstress held their own and even won over new fans who sang every word.

And yes—there was a triple rainbow in Belgium after a rain-soaked show. You can’t make this stuff up.

🎶 New Album in the Works

Between the chaos, Stormstress has been writing and prepping a new album.

“We’ve got a Band Camp week coming up to lock in arrangements and jam out the songs,” Maddie said. “And we’re planning to test some of them live at our show with Burning Witches in September.”

One song, “I Love How You Haunt Me,” is nearly done and debuted at Riff Fest. “It’s dripping with anxiety, depression, OCD—all our issues, basically,” Tanya said.

But in typical Stormstress fashion, it’s more than just notes and lyrics. “We have a literal chart,” Tanya laughed. “A matrix of song energy, lyrical theme—full-on OCD level planning.”

Maddie pointed out how songs change when they hit the stage. “What I record and what I play live can be totally different. There’s something that happens in front of a crowd that transforms it.”

💿 Should You Listen to Stormstress's Album in Order?

“Absolutely. But also? If you’re someone who picks based on song title—go for it,” Tanya said. “We start with the title sometimes. We want each song to stand on its own and fit into a cohesive album.”

🌈 Pride, Identity, and Authenticity

We closed the conversation with something close to their hearts: Pride and being authentic in rock music.

Tye, who came out as transgender after Stormstress formed, opened up: “I was terrified people wouldn’t support the band anymore. But our fans? They’ve been amazing. I got so much love. It made me realize—if you’re true to yourself, the right people will stay.”

The band has long been part of LGBTQ+ community spaces and bars, especially in their early days around Provincetown, MA. “Being authentic is everything,” Tye said. “Once you get through the hard part, the freedom is incredible.”

Maddie chimed in, remembering how the twins used to try to match their appearance—one wanting longer hair, the other shorter. “Now they’re each fully themselves. And it’s awesome.”

⚡ What’s Next?

New album in the works (with live tests coming soon)

(with live tests coming soon) Opening for Burning Witches in New Bedford, MA this September

in this September New music coming that’s raw, real, and dripping with emotional honesty

Stormstress is back stateside, but the energy they brought home from across the pond? That’s still very much alive.

🎸 Follow Stormstress on Instagram, Spotify, and Bandcamp for more updates. And don’t forget to check out “I Love How You Haunt Me” when it drops.