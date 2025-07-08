Jason Momoa Gets Wild in Mosh Pit During Pantera’s Set at Black Sabbath Show

At Black Sabbath's Back to the Beginning concert in Birmingham, England, Jason Momoa jumped into a crazy crowd during Pantera's performance, joining the mosh pit and showing his enthusiasm for the music. At the concert, Momoa said, "Well, welcome back to the beginning. The final show ever for Ozzy Osborne and the final show for Birmingham's own Black Sabbath," according to Graeme ONeil's YouTube channel.

Pantera opened their set with "Cowboys From Hell" and "Walk." Then, Momoa let down his hair, removed his hat, and burst past security. He whipped the crowd into a frenzy, starting a massive circle pit. After his participation, the fans lifted him and passed him back toward the stage. This concert was Ozzy Osbourne's final live performance and a reunion of the original Black Sabbath lineup, which included Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward.

Pantera mixed old hits with Black Sabbath songs. Vocalist Philip Anselmo spoke about Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul, honoring his former bandmates. The group played their version of "Planet Caravan," and then switched to "Electric Funeral," a track they put on tape in 2000.