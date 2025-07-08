Breaking Benjamin Celebrates a Landmark in 2025

Just because Breaking Benjamin hasn't been around as long as bands such as Def Leppard or the Rolling Stones, that doesn't mean they're without milestones. In fact, the band is celebrating a landmark in 2025 that's a bit low on the radar, but just because it's a quiet milestone that doesn't make it any less important.

Breaking Benjamin released their major-label debut, Saturate, in 2002 on Hollywood Records. While that album put them on the map, it was subsequent releases that really made Breaking Benjamin one of the biggest bands in modern rock and post-grunge. What's wild is the Breaking Benjamin is actually coming up on the band's 30th anniversary in just a few years.

Now, one of Breaking Benjamin's biggest albums just passed its 10-year anniversary, and that's something to celebrate.

Happy 10-Year Anniversary to Breaking Benjamin, Dark Before Dawn

Breaking Benjamin's sound has just mildly changed over the years, but as lead vocalist Benjamin Burnley said in a 2015 interview with the Music Times, Burnley wasn't "interested in changing the stable sound of the band or my writing process, or anything like that at all." He actually dislikes it "when bands change their sound that's become beloved to me, so I don't want to do that with my own band."

So, that's a good reason why Breaking Benjamin's 2015 release, Dark Before Dawn, really sounds similar to many of the other albums in their catalog in a good way. Why fix what's not broken?

Dark Before Dawn turned 10 years old on June 23, 2025. The release marked the band's first studio album after their hiatus from 2010 to late 2014 and also had a new lineup, with the exception of Burnley. Even with new players, the band's classic sound is all over this record, with deep, dark guitars, thick rhythms and Burnley's yearning vocals. Burnley also produced the set.

"Angels Fall" and "Failure" were the two biggest radio hits off Dark Before Dawn, with the former reaching No. 1 on the Billboard mainstream rock chart.

Burnley did most of the writing on the set, and as he told The AU Review in an interview at the time, "As far as writing is concerned, I've always been the primary writer of the band and really that's only because nobody’s ever really brought anything to the table that I could really wrap my head or heart around. It was always stuff that was just too far outside of what I think the band should sound like."