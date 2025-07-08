5 Best Live-Action Movie Remakes

Dreamworks’ live action remake “How to Train Your Dragon” recently hit the big screen and did not disappoint. With a 97% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, this movie checked all the boxes. The live action adaptation paid perfect homage to the 2010 animated movie. The project retained the same producers and directors as the original movie and this was key. They stuck to the original story and did not deviate. There have been countless problems with remakes that Disney has done over the years.

The main problem they have is changing the core story too much. The entire purpose of a live action remake is to offer a different set of visuals that may impact the way you feel or interpret the movie. Seeing dragons go from a cute animation style to a 3D masterpiece will certainly look different. I think The film did an incredible job of keeping Toothless’ look very similar to the original movie. Although, several other dragons look far more fearsome and awesome to watch in live action.

Great Movie Remakes

One thing the HTTYD film does that is very unique, is it retains the child-like silliness of the animated film. Toothless still makes fans laugh in live action form through nonverbal communication. I feared that this would be a challenge for a live action movie, but I was quite wrong. Toothless is just as goofy and purposeful in the way he communicates with humans. I would even argue he elicits even stronger emotions than in the animated version. Seeing a majestic animal become injured and struggle to trust feels even more powerful in a live action setting.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 07: Gerard Butler attends Universal Pictures presents the Los Angeles premiere of DreamWorks "How To Train Your Dragon" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on June 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

How To Train Your Dragon (2025)

If nobody understood from earlier, the live action HTTYD is phenomenal and perhaps the greatest live action remake ever created. I urge everyone to go watch whether you’ve seen HTTYD before or not.

Beauty and the Beast (2017)

Personally, I always enjoyed the live action remake of Beauty and the Beast featuring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens. I appreciated that this movie didn’t crap on the original plot, but they added a few subtle changes. For instance, they did add a few new songs to the movie. This in no way hurt anything and only added to the overall experience. Plus, Emma Watson dazzled in her role as Belle.

The Lion King (2019)

I may be in the minority on this one, but the live action remake of The Lion King was great in my opinion. I think the hate this movie got was pretty unwarranted and clashed with unfair expectations. It certainly doesn’t help that the original animated film is one of the greatest movies ever created. Therefore, anything short of the greatest will appear to be “bad” in retrospect. The directors modified Scar’s “Be Prepared” and that was their biggest crime.

Honestly seeing Hyenas obediently marching to their supreme ruler in 2019 perhaps wouldn’t have been the best look. So, Disney opted out of that full scene. Anyone who says that ruined the movie, is really reaching. For me, the coolest part of this film was seeing this story play out with fearsome live action lions on display. To me, it made every action scene far more intense and awe inspiring.

The Little Mermaid (2023)

The Little Mermaid was an absolute masterpiece as far as live action remakes are concerned. First off, anyone who has a problem with a mythical creature with a fishtail having dark skin can kick rocks. Mermaids aren’t real therefore it doesn’t matter what any character looks like.

Halle Bailey was phenomenal in both her signing performances and acting abilities in this movie. What really sets this film apart are the visual effects, songs and its impact. This film became a symbol for millions of little black girls everywhere and made it clear that anyone can be a Disney princess no matter how you look. It's not the first movie to make that statement nor will it be the last.

Aladdin (2019)