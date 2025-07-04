Oasis: Setlist from Opening Night of Reunion Tour

Despite Liam Gallagher having to issue an apology for using an anti-East Asian slur on X (formerly Twitter) the day before (seriously, bruv?), reports out of Cardiff on the opening night of the highly anticipated Oasis reunion tour indicate the band brought it and then some.



The review from The Independent boasted the headline, "In Cardiff, Oasis deliver the rock reunion to end them all." That review also included the sub-headline, "As Liam and Noel Gallagher tear through two hours of uninterrupted hits, it’s tough to imagine another comeback on such a momentous scale."



Meanwhile, The Times offered up the review headline that stated Oasis was, "Still mad for it after all these years." Their sub-headline went heavily on being cheeky and noted, "The band kicked off their reunion tour in style at the Principality Stadium, proving that even bad songs can sound good eventually."

Speaking of being cheeky: The Associated Press reported that during the show, Noel Gallagher addressed the over 60,000 fans inside Principality Stadium by asking, "Was it worth the 40,000 pounds you paid for the ticket?" When they weren't being cheeky, the band paid tribute to Liverpool F.C.'s Diogo Jota, who, along with his brother, Andre Silva, were killed in a car accident in Spain yesterday (July 3). An image of Jota appeared on the large stage screens during their performance of "Live Forever."



As for the two-hour, 23-song setlist, Oasis delivered a mix of hits and fan favorites. Time will tell if they will stick with this setlist or shake things up during their 41-date tour. Even if this is the setlist for the entire tour, it's pretty damn great.