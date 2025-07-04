Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Oasis: Setlist from Opening Night of Reunion Tour

Despite Liam Gallagher having to issue an apology for using an anti-East Asian slur on X (formerly Twitter) the day before (seriously, bruv?), reports out of Cardiff on the opening…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Liam Gallagher of Oasis performs on stage during the opening night of their Live 25' Tour at Principality Stadium on July 04, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales; Noel Gallagher of Oasis performs on stage during the opening night of their Live 25' Tour at Principality Stadium on July 04, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales.
Gareth Cattermole, Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Despite Liam Gallagher having to issue an apology for using an anti-East Asian slur on X (formerly Twitter) the day before (seriously, bruv?), reports out of Cardiff on the opening night of the highly anticipated Oasis reunion tour indicate the band brought it and then some.

The review from The Independent boasted the headline, "In Cardiff, Oasis deliver the rock reunion to end them all." That review also included the sub-headline, "As Liam and Noel Gallagher tear through two hours of uninterrupted hits, it’s tough to imagine another comeback on such a momentous scale."

Meanwhile, The Times offered up the review headline that stated Oasis was, "Still mad for it after all these years." Their sub-headline went heavily on being cheeky and noted, "The band kicked off their reunion tour in style at the Principality Stadium, proving that even bad songs can sound good eventually."
,
Speaking of being cheeky: The Associated Press reported that during the show, Noel Gallagher addressed the over 60,000 fans inside Principality Stadium by asking, "Was it worth the 40,000 pounds you paid for the ticket?" When they weren't being cheeky, the band paid tribute to Liverpool F.C.'s Diogo Jota, who, along with his brother, Andre Silva, were killed in a car accident in Spain yesterday (July 3). An image of Jota appeared on the large stage screens during their performance of "Live Forever."

As for the two-hour, 23-song setlist, Oasis delivered a mix of hits and fan favorites. Time will tell if they will stick with this setlist or shake things up during their 41-date tour. Even if this is the setlist for the entire tour, it's pretty damn great.

Oasis - 7/4/2025 - Cardiff - Setlist

“F-ckin’ in the Bushes” (entrance music)
“Hello”
“Acquiesce”
“Morning Glory”
“Some Might Say”
“Bring It on Down”
“Cigarettes & Alcohol”
“Fade Away”
“Supersonic”
“Roll With It”
“Talk Tonight” – Noel Gallagher on vocals
“Little by Little”
“Half a World Away” – Noel Gallagher on vocals
“D’You Know What I Mean?”
“Stand By Me”
“Cast No Shadow”
“Slide Away”
“Whatever”
“Live Forever”
“Rock ‘n’ Roll Star”
“The Masterplan”
“Don’t Look Back In Anger”
“Wonderwall”
“Champagne Supernova”

Oasis
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
This Day in Rock History: July 4
MusicThis Day in Rock History: July 4Kelly Shearing
Axl Rose and Slash of Guns N' Roses perform as the band headline the Pyramid Stage at Day 4 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 24, 2023 in Glastonbury, England.
MusicGuns N’ Roses Heard Rehearsing Black Sabbath Classic During SoundcheckErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum are seen in the Royal Box prior to the Ladies' Singles second round match between Aryna Sabalenka and Marie Bouzkova of Czechia on day three of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 02, 2025 in London, England.
MusicDave Grohl and Wife Jordyn Blum Attend Wimbledon: Could He Appear at “Back To The Beginning”?Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect