Things To Do in Detroit This Weekend: July 4-July 6

Celebrate Independence Day weekend with music, food, fireworks, and family fun at Salute to America at Greenfield Village, Royal Oak Taco Fest, and a special live show from Wavves. With historical reenactments, tacos and tequila, new music from a fan favorite, and local parades and performances, there's something for everyone throughout Detroit.

Salute to America at Greenfield Village

What: A festive celebration of America's history and music featuring the Detroit Symphony Orchestra

A festive celebration of America's history and music featuring the Detroit Symphony Orchestra When: Wednesday, July 2 through Saturday, July 5, 2025, from 5 to 10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 2 through Saturday, July 5, 2025, from 5 to 10 p.m. Where: Greenfield Village, 20900 Oakwood Blvd., Dearborn

Greenfield Village, 20900 Oakwood Blvd., Dearborn Cost: Tickets for individuals 12 and older are $36 to $42 for the general public (subject to date) and $30.50 to $35.75 for members; Children under four are free; 25% discount for youth (5-11) tickets and 10% off senior (62+) tickets for members and public

Celebrate Independence Day with Salute to America at Greenfield Village, where 300 years of American history come to life, setting the stage for an unforgettable evening. Wander through seven historic districts filled with music, food, and costumed presenters before the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, led by Na'Zir McFadden, delivers a stunning performance. The night concludes with Tchaikovsky's "1812 Overture," accompanied by live cannon fire and fireworks.

Royal Oak Taco Fest

What: A festival featuring food, drinks, live entertainment, and a Kids Zone

A festival featuring food, drinks, live entertainment, and a Kids Zone When: Thursday, July 3, 2025, from 4 to 11 p.m.; Friday, July 4, and Saturday, July 5, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, July 6, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 3, 2025, from 4 to 11 p.m.; Friday, July 4, and Saturday, July 5, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, July 6, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Where: Royal Oak Taco Fest, 316 E. 11 Mile Road, Royal Oak

Royal Oak Taco Fest, 316 E. 11 Mile Road, Royal Oak Cost: Tickets are $12; free admission for children three and under

Kick off summer at the Royal Oak Taco Fest with tacos, tequila, and nonstop fun. Enjoy bites from over 50 taquerias, frosty margaritas in the Fro-Zone, and live music across three stages. This family-friendly street festival also features Lucha Libre wrestling, a Kids Zone with bounce houses and crafts, mechanical bull rides, contests, tequila sampling, and artisan vendors — something for everyone all weekend.

Wavves

What: Live music with Wavves

Live music with Wavves When: Sunday, July 6, 2025, at 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 6, 2025, at 7 p.m. Where: El Club, 4114 Vernor Highway, Detroit

El Club, 4114 Vernor Highway, Detroit Cost: $37.79

Wavves are back with "Spun," their first album since 2021. The Travis Barker-produced single "Goner" leads the release, paired with a music video shot at their Zebulon wildfire benefit show. Frontman Nathan Williams, now reunited with his longtime bandmates, returns to his DIY roots for this album, which was crafted in his childhood shed. Expect raw energy, introspection, and the chaos fans love — all ages are welcome.

Other Events

Celebrate the spirit of summer with various lively happenings across the region. From high-energy performances to patriotic gatherings, there's something for everyone to enjoy: