Back To The Beginning: My Connection To Black Sabbath/Ozzy Osbourne – Meltdown

This weekend marks the end of an era. The final show from the legendary Black Sabbath and Ozzy. Their final bow, as it were. As I see rock artists and friends of mine submerging on the last show (which I'm very jealous of), I started thinking about my thoughts on the Back To The Beginning concert.

Discovering Ozzy/Sabbath

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: (L-R) Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne speak onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

Ozzy Osbourne means a lot to me. It was the song 'Crazy Train' that made me a rock fan. I was a kid just floating through life when a classmate of mine told me about this guy, Ozzy. I went home that night, turned on the radio, and heard the song that would change the direction of not only my musical exploration, but also craft my career that started 35 years ago.

After I heard that song, it was on! I had to find more of that. Not only did I discover more, but I also forged a way to earn a living playing that music. I have no musical ability myself, but I wanted to be included in that "world". I wanted to talk to the people who made this music. I wanted to go to the concerts and go backstage. I wanted to know some of my rock heroes on a first-name basis. I wanted to meet the guys whom I listened to non-stop as a kid. I've been able to do all of this and more.

Ozzy/Motley Crue was the first concert I ever went to. That great memory cost me $12.50. Service charges are more than that these days.

As a mid-teen, the older kids would party down by the bridge of the country neighborhood I grew up in. No street lights, just a country road lined with cars, people partying, and blasting music. I wanted to be a part of that and be liked by them. That's where I was baptized with a heavy dose of Black Sabbath. They would play it, and play it loud. I'd hear the deep, dark tones blasting through the woods....a sign that the older kids had shown up. I'd ride my bike down there and was always welcomed by them. Memories I have to this day.

When I see some of them, they cannot believe what I've been able to do with my life. I guess I can include myself in that group. It is kinda nuts.

Meeting Ozzy

I've had the chance to meet Ozzy a few times. The first on an airport runway in Cincinnati. I took some winners down to the show on a Lear Jet. It was the first time I'd ever flown! Long story short, we parked next to Ozzy's plane and raced back after the show to meet him. That's the very short story of how it happened. I'll save the rest for my book. LOL

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 08: Musician Ozzy Osbourne performs during half-time of the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

I also had the chance to interview him in late 2001 as he came through town with Rob Zombie. We brought ten or so WRIF winners with guests to a small locker room before the show, where I talked to Ozzy about many topics, but one I'll never forget. I asked about the rumored "ant snorting" incident on the famed Motley Crue tour in 1984. He told me he didn't recall doing it, but it's possible because others told him he had.

People ask me what he's like. In the few instances I've been lucky enough to be around him, I can say he's exactly like you'd think he'd be. Funny, charming, real. That being said, he's a rock star through and through. Legend!

The Final Bow

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 08: Musician Ozzy Osbourne performs during half-time of the 2022 NFL season opening game between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

As the Final Bow takes place this weekend, a big part of my childhood and musical discovery will end as well. It's crazy to think how my life would've been different had I not heard that one song that night. Would I have been doing radio for the past 35 years? Would I have ended up in Detroit? Would I have done something different with my life? I'll never know, but I do know one thing - thanks to John Michael "Ozzy" Osbourne, I've had a hellava ride and it's far from over.

Thank you, Ozzy!