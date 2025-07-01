Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Green Day’s Armstrong Takes Stage With Sex Pistols at Norway Festival

Billie Joe Armstrong joined forces with Sex Pistols and Frank Carter at Norway’s Tons of Rock Festival on June 26. The trio rocked to the punk classic “Anarchy in the…

Dan Teodorescu
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California.
Scott Dudelson / Stringer via Getty Images

Billie Joe Armstrong joined forces with Sex Pistols and Frank Carter at Norway's Tons of Rock Festival on June 26. The trio rocked to the punk classic "Anarchy in the U.K." 

It was the final act of the Sex Pistols' set in Oslo, and the musicians put on a wild show. The crowd went nuts when Armstrong and Carter locked arms, leading fans through the band's famous song.

"When I first heard that the Sex Pistols were touring this year without me it pissed me off," John Lydon told The I. "I just thought, 'they're absolutely going to kill all that was good with the Pistols by eliminating the point and the purpose of it all.'"

The night marked a rare mix of punk rock eras coming together on one stage. Armstrong's music draws heavily from the Sex Pistols' influence. "Never Mind The Bollocks was one of the first punk records I ever heard. For me, it just had a huge impact," he told Rolling Stone.

Steve Jones, Glen Matlock, and Paul Cook still make up the core of the Sex Pistols, with Carter now singing lead. Starting September 16 in Dallas, they'll blast through 16 U.S. cities, ending their run October 17 in Las Vegas.

Muse kicked off the main stage at Tons of Rock in Norway. The four-day blast featured sets by Avenged Sevenfold, Megadeth, Dream Theater, and Weezer.

After their set, cameras caught Armstrong studying the Sex Pistols' song list while talking with Carter. One fan's Instagram post caught fire: "This is like the punk rock treaty of Versailles," as reported by NME.

Billie Joe ArmstrongSex Pistol
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
Ozzy Osbourne: His Top 40 Solo Songs Ranked
MusicOzzy Osbourne: His Top 40 Solo Songs RankedBrian Ives // Managing Editor, Beasley Media
Flea's bass playing has always been an integral part of the Peppers' sound. His style of playing is different and vibrant.
MusicFlea’s Best Red Hot Chili Peppers BasslinesAnne Erickson
How to Watch the Final Black Sabbath Show
MusicHow to Watch the Final Black Sabbath ShowErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect