Green Day’s Armstrong Takes Stage With Sex Pistols at Norway Festival

Billie Joe Armstrong joined forces with Sex Pistols and Frank Carter at Norway's Tons of Rock Festival on June 26. The trio rocked to the punk classic "Anarchy in the U.K."

It was the final act of the Sex Pistols' set in Oslo, and the musicians put on a wild show. The crowd went nuts when Armstrong and Carter locked arms, leading fans through the band's famous song.

"When I first heard that the Sex Pistols were touring this year without me it pissed me off," John Lydon told The I. "I just thought, 'they're absolutely going to kill all that was good with the Pistols by eliminating the point and the purpose of it all.'"

The night marked a rare mix of punk rock eras coming together on one stage. Armstrong's music draws heavily from the Sex Pistols' influence. "Never Mind The Bollocks was one of the first punk records I ever heard. For me, it just had a huge impact," he told Rolling Stone.

Steve Jones, Glen Matlock, and Paul Cook still make up the core of the Sex Pistols, with Carter now singing lead. Starting September 16 in Dallas, they'll blast through 16 U.S. cities, ending their run October 17 in Las Vegas.

Muse kicked off the main stage at Tons of Rock in Norway. The four-day blast featured sets by Avenged Sevenfold, Megadeth, Dream Theater, and Weezer.