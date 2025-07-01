Flea’s Best Red Hot Chili Peppers Basslines

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are one of those bands where every single band member has an identity and each band member counts. While some bands are only known for their charismatic vocalist or soloing guitarist, the Peppers are certainly not like that. Each member of the group gives his own special flavor to the Red Hot Chili Peppers' music, and that makes the band truly special.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers first grouped in Los Angeles in 1982, and its most popular lineup features the talents of vocalist Anthony Kiedis, bass player Flea (real name Michael Balzary), guitarist John Frusciante and drummer Chad Smith. The lineup has remained the same for most of the band's life, expect for when Frusciante left the group from 1992 to 1998 and again from 2009 to 2019. What's unfortunate is that Frusciante reunited with the band right before the music industry was forced to take a break from touring in 2020, so it wasn't the best timing, but it's great that he's back.

Flea's bass playing has always been an integral part of the Peppers' sound. His funky style of playing is different from the bass playing in most of the Red Hot Chili Peppers' contemporaries in the alternative rock world. So, let's get into some of his best bass lines.

"Give It Away"

In the early 1990s, "Give It Away" was simply one of the biggest songs on the radio. It's also one of the best examples of Flea's colorful bass lines. From his slap-and-pop in the beginning to the way he weaves his lines through Frusciante's guitar parts makes for a masterpiece of a song. He slides and bends like the best jazz players out there, too.

"Soul to Squeeze"

One of the Peppers' more ballad-like songs, yet one of their lesser-known hits, is "Soul to Squeeze," which highlights one of Flea's best bass lines. While Flea shows off his stuff on the balled "Under the Bridge," he really goes all-out on "Soul to Squeeze" and shows off his bass player chops. It's not as famous a song as "Under the Bridge" but is possibly their best ballad.

"Aeroplane"