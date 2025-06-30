The Riff’s Red, White, and Blue 4th Of July Weekend
For the 4th Of July, The Riff will be celebrating our country’s birthday all week and through the weekend. We’ll have the party music cranked up for you to keep your parties, BBQs, and fireworks rocking all weekend. AND for the holiday we are going to have your chance to ROCK the entire month of July with The Riff!
Below you can enter to win WRIF Ticket Package that includes tickets to:
- Primus on July 16 at The Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
- Pantera on July 17 at Pine Knob
- Collective Soul and Live on July 22 at The Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
- Ghost on July 24 at Little Caesars Arena
- Shinedown on July 25 at Little Caesars Arena
- The Offspring on July 27 at Pine Knob
The Riff’s Red, White, and Blue Weekend is brought to you by Taylor Ford…From America, For America…Something For Everyone
Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00 a.m. on June 30 and 11:59pm on July 6, by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on July 7 and upon verification, will receive The WRIF Ticket Package with One (1) Pair of Tickets to each of the following shows: Primus, Pantera, Collective Soul and Live, Ghost, Shinedown, and The Offspring. A maximum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.