Shinedown: Head Down To The Floor!

Shinedown bring their “Dance, Kid, Dance” Tour with Bush to Little Caesars Arena on July 25, and there are tickets still available . Plus this is your final chance to win with The Riff! Be listening to score tickets to the show and either a Shinedown Signed Poster OR Shinedown Merchandise Package, and below is a bonus shot to win.

If you win, you’ll also be qualified to head down to the floor with Shinedown! One grand prize winner will score an Autographed Set List from Shinedown and will upgrade their tickets to the Main Floor to rock with Shinedown and Bush up close at LCA.

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, June 30 and 11:59pm, July 20, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on July 21, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Shinedown on July 25 and either a Shinedown Poster or Shinedown Merchandise Package. A maximum of Eight (8) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. One (1) grand prize winner will be selected by random draw from all qualifiers to win One (1) Pair of Main Floor Tickets and One (1) Signed Shinedown Set List. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.