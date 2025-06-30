Primus: Hit The Pit

Primus will be at The Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre for a show on July 16. Tickets are still available , and The Riff has your chance to “Hit The Pit” for Primus! Be listening to win tickets to the show, and below is a bonus shot to win.

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, June 30 and 11:59pm, July 13, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on July 14, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Primus on July 16. A maximum of Five (5) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of Five (5) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. One (1) grand prize winner will be selected by random draw from all qualifiers to win One (1) Pair of Pit Tickets. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.