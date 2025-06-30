Motor City Riffs 06/29/2025

Contests
We played great music this weekend from some of the best up-and-coming bands from Metro Detroit on Motor City Riffs! It was an excellent playlist; hopefully, we will keep getting amazing submissions!

Remember to tune in every Sunday from 9 to 10 p.m. on 101 WRIF to catch Motor City Riffs. We love supporting our local bands.

Motor City Riffs On 101 WRIF

Are you in a local band? Would you like your local band's music played on the radio? Better yet, on The Riff? To submit your band, send us an MP3 of one of your songs that you'd like to be played! Send that MP3 to MCR@wrif.com!

In return, we only ask that your music be radio-friendly and swearing-free. Now, I don't think that's asking for too much! So, take the time to edit or censor any swearing out of your music before you send it over. If it swears, it will not be played.

Motor City Riffs

Check out the latest playlist for Sunday nights edition of Motor City Riffs. Listen to all the Michigan made bands and artists who let us play their music!

We're looking forward to hearing your stuff! Motor City Riffs has featured bands from across Michigan and some from Ontario! We've had bands that have never played a public set and bands that are selling out shows! You're never too big or too small for Motor City Riffs.

Did you miss this week's show? Well, you missed a good one! However, don't worry! You can check out the playlist from last week below, featuring all the bands played along with which song. That way, we've got you covered if you hear something you liked but don't know who or what it was. Check out the playlist from June 29th below! Thanks for rocking with WRIF!

Blasty's Backroad - Woodward avenue

Blasty's Backroad - 109 Degrees (new)

Wandering with - Under My Sins

The Act - I don’t want to be lonely

Now A Daze - The Legend of Ruben

Sound of the Shell - Dreamcatcher

Wandering with - Unbreak me

Jay Gearhart - Heaven and hell

Riffs of Retribution- Death note

Revolution Reign - Perception Motivates A Recycled Mind

Detroitmotor city riffs
Nathan FranklinEditor
