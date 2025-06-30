Jo Koy: Win Tickets Here

Contests
Comedian Jo Koy is coming to The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor for a show on November 8.

November 8 | The Colosseum at Caesars Windso

Comedian Jo Koy is coming to The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor for a show on November 8.  Tickets for this show are on sale now, and The Riff wants to get you in for FREE!

Be listening to win your tickets and below is a bonus chance over to Windsor and check out Jo Koy live onstage at The Colosseum.

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, June 30 and 11:59pm, July 20, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner(s) on July 21, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Jo Koy on November 8.  A maximum of Four (4) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway.  A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway.  You must be 21 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

