GHOST: Be The Riff’s V.I.P.

GHOSTbring the “Skeletour” to Little Caesars Arena on July 24. There are still tickets available for the show , and this is your last chance to win. Be listening to win tickets instantly, and below is your bonus chance. And you will be qualified to be The Riff’s V.I.P. for the show…

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, June 30 and 11:59pm, July 20, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on July 21, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Ghost on July 24. A maximum of Nine (9) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. One (1) grand prize winner will be selected by random draw from all qualifiers to win One (1) Pair of Pit Tickets, One (1) Pair Passes to take a tour of the stage at the show (this does not include meeting the band), and One (1) signed Ghost vinyl album. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.