Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Papa Roach Links Up With H2O’s Toby Morse for New Song, Announces Fall Tour

A fresh track, “BRAINDEAD,” marks the first musical union between Papa Roach and H2O’s Toby Morse. The two acts finally hit the studio after a twenty-year friendship. “This song is…

Laura Adkins
Jacoby Shaddix of the band Papa Roach walks onstage during pre-race ceremonies prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 01, 2025 in Lebanon, Tennessee.
Sean Gardner / Stringer via Getty Images

A fresh track, "BRAINDEAD," marks the first musical union between Papa Roach and H2O's Toby Morse. The two acts finally hit the studio after a twenty-year friendship.

"This song is a call to wake up before it's too late," said singer Jacoby Shaddix, according to Kerrang. He also described it as urgent and in-your-face.

The track follows their January 2025 single "Even If It Kills Me" and builds on the momentum of their 2022 release, "Ego Trip." Both vocalists strike hard with raw lyrics about wasted chances and missed opportunities, conveying a sense of urgency and dissatisfaction.

"I've known Jacoby for over 20 years," said Morse. "Very proud of him with his sobriety. Their passion and hard work is why they are still here and relevant today."

Fans can find the new single on major streaming platforms, with a text-based music clip now up on YouTube. The singers trade verses and unite for a thunderous chorus that packs a punch.

Big news hits as the band sets up for their autumn run. The Rise of the Roach tour pairs them with Rise Against, bringing high-energy shows to cities nationwide starting this September. This marks the first time these musical forces have collaborated on a recording.

Morse added his take on the team-up: "They also live by the one life, one chance motto. So it's a true honor to be on BRAINDEAD sharing these words that we all live by!" You can watch the "BRAINDEAD" lyric video on YouTube. Along with the single, Papa Roach is getting ready for the Rise of the Roach tour with Rise Against. It will return to the U.S. in September 2025.

Jacoby ShaddixPapa Roach
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Lynyrd Skynyrd Puts Out Live Album With Gary Rossington’s Last Show
MusicLynyrd Skynyrd Puts Out Live Album With Gary Rossington’s Last ShowLaura Adkins
Metallica’s ‘Load’ Climbs Back to No. 1 on UK Rock Chart After 30 Years
MusicMetallica’s ‘Load’ Climbs Back to No. 1 on UK Rock Chart After 30 YearsLaura Adkins
Jack White to Release Comprehensive Lyrics and Writings Collection With Rare Photos and Essays
MusicJack White to Release Comprehensive Lyrics and Writings Collection With Rare Photos and EssaysDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect