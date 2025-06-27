Papa Roach Links Up With H2O’s Toby Morse for New Song, Announces Fall Tour

A fresh track, "BRAINDEAD," marks the first musical union between Papa Roach and H2O's Toby Morse. The two acts finally hit the studio after a twenty-year friendship.

"This song is a call to wake up before it's too late," said singer Jacoby Shaddix, according to Kerrang. He also described it as urgent and in-your-face.

The track follows their January 2025 single "Even If It Kills Me" and builds on the momentum of their 2022 release, "Ego Trip." Both vocalists strike hard with raw lyrics about wasted chances and missed opportunities, conveying a sense of urgency and dissatisfaction.

"I've known Jacoby for over 20 years," said Morse. "Very proud of him with his sobriety. Their passion and hard work is why they are still here and relevant today."

Fans can find the new single on major streaming platforms, with a text-based music clip now up on YouTube. The singers trade verses and unite for a thunderous chorus that packs a punch.

Big news hits as the band sets up for their autumn run. The Rise of the Roach tour pairs them with Rise Against, bringing high-energy shows to cities nationwide starting this September. This marks the first time these musical forces have collaborated on a recording.