Bon Scott’s Legacy Still Rocks: Behind the Scenes with the Man Keeping the AC/DC Icon’s Memory Alive

PERTH, AUSTRALIA – FEBRUARY 19: The statue of Bon Scott is seen on the 30th anniversary of AC/DC’s former frontman’s death, at Fremantle on February 19, 2010 in Perth, Australia. Scott died at the age of 33 in London from alcohol poisoning and was found in his car, where he initially fell asleep. AC/DC are currently touring Australia with their “Black Ice” tour, their first tour here since 2001. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

By Meltdown | WRIF Detroit

If you’ve ever cranked “It’s a Long Way to the Top” before a concert—or let’s be real, before anything that required attitude—then you know the power of Bon Scott. And nobody knows it better than John Jackson, the guy tasked with preserving the late AC/DC frontman’s legacy.

I had a chance to sit down with John—who works directly with the Bon Scott estate—and talk about everything from Metallica’s pre-show ritual to the chaos of posthumous album releases and the modern-day mission of keeping Bon’s name alive. It’s not just about T-shirts and tribute shows. This guy’s out here doing battle with bootleggers, organizing birthday bashes, and diving deep into rock history.

“God Bless Metallica”

We kicked things off the only way that made sense—talking about that moment before every Metallica show when Bon’s voice comes roaring out of the speakers.

“It’s fantastic,” John said. “Every generation has to be reintroduced to who Bon was… and God bless Metallica for doing that.”

Amen.

The Job: Keeping Bon Scott’s Legacy Alive

John’s the executor for Bon’s estate, working with Bon’s brothers and now their kids—basically Team Bon 2.0.

“We’ve been focused on building out the official website, cleaning up rogue events, shutting down bootleggers, and registering trademarks for Bon’s name and likeness,” he said.

Not every rock icon gets this kind of love. But as John put it, “If you don’t do this work, people will just sort of forget who he was.”

Not on his watch.

From Sony Legacy to Rock Preservation

John didn’t just fall into this gig. He was deep in the trenches at Sony Music’s Legacy division for two decades, helping reissue albums and box sets for AC/DC, Johnny Cash, Billy Joel, and more. So yeah, the guy knows his way around the liner notes.

During COVID, he broke off to do it on his own. That pivot led him right into Bon’s world.

Tribute Show at Bowery Electric – July 9

Bon’s 79th birthday is coming up, and the second annual Bon Scott U.S. Tribute Show at Bowery Electric in NYC is locked and loaded.

“We’ve got Corey Glover from Living Colour singing ‘Highway to Hell,’ Jimmy Coons from Cactus, Peter Shaw from Trans-Siberian Orchestra… a dozen singers each doing their own take on a Bon classic,” Jackson said.

No tribute bands or cheesy impersonators—just raw power from people who love Bon’s music.

How Close Is the Estate to AC/DC?

They’re still tight.

“There’s a great business relationship, and the family’s been to a bunch of shows,” John explained. “Half the live set is still Bon’s era. The royalties and publishing are still shared. Everyone’s on the same page.”

And yes, he’s met Angus and Malcolm back in the day. Had to present box set mockups to them in person—paper ones, back when that was still a thing. They respected his work because he respected the legacy.

The Mystery of Bon’s Era… and the Rise of Back in Black

The early ’80s were a confusing time for AC/DC fans. Bon had just passed in 1980, Highway to Hell was finally gaining traction in the U.S., and then Back in Black drops with a new singer.

“And then Atlantic re-releases Dirty Deeds for the first time in the States in 1981,” John said. “Plus the Let There Be Rock movie… it was a blur of albums and emotions.”

One big question fans still ask: did Bon write any of Back in Black? Jackson’s answer was clear—“No, he didn’t.” Some phrases and song titles might’ve been floating around, but the lyrics were new.

Bon: The Last of the Real Rock Stars?

I had to ask. Does a rock star like Bon Scott even exist anymore?

“I think the mystery made those guys legends,” John said. “Back then, all you had was an album cover, a gatefold, maybe a small article in Circus magazine. Now? You can see everyone’s breakfast on Instagram. The mystique is gone.”

He’s not wrong.

Fan Stories, Lost Photos, and the Pirate Spirit

The Bon Scott estate is calling on fans to dig up any old photos, stories, or footage of Bon. There’s a guy who just sent in developed film of Bon backstage in San Francisco—trying on jackets, eating catering, tuning up.

“Bon was a rock and roll pirate,” John said. “He wrote about girls, cars, fights—stuff that sounds simple, but try making it catchy and timeless. He did.”

And 45 years later, stadiums are still screaming those lyrics.

Wrapping It Up

Bon Scott would’ve turned 79 this July. His music, his voice, his spirit—they still hit like a runaway freight train. And with guys like John Jackson leading the charge, the legacy isn’t just surviving—it’s thriving.