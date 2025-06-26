Cage the Elephant Announces 17-City U.S. Tour Kicking Off October 2025

Starting on October 4, Cage the Elephant will storm through 17 U.S. cities. The tour starts in San Antonio and ends in Boston on October 30. It promotes their sixth album, Neon Pill, which was released in 2024. It was the group's first release in five years.

Shows will fill theaters and music halls across the Southwest, the Midwest, and the East Coast. Support acts will include Hey, Nothing at every stop, plus rotating performances from Girl Tones, Vlad Holiday, Bec Lauder and The Noise, and Common People at some stops. The band will visit several large cities, including Houston, Cleveland, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C., Minneapolis, Madison, Grand Rapids, and Detroit.

Before this run, they'll open for Oasis during their big comeback. In August and September, they'll rock massive spots: Toronto's Rogers Stadium, Chicago's Soldier Field, and the Rose Bowl in LA.

Festival stops pack their summer schedule as well. You can watch for them at:

Recent shows proved Cage the Elephant's popularity. According to Pollstar, they packed O2 Academy Glasgow with 2,506 fans, bringing in $125,185. At MSG, 11,547 people filled seats, generating $925,912. Their past Neon Pill Tour drew 440,000 fans and banked $25 million across 47 shows. The band also received two GRAMMY awards.