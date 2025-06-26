Adam Sandler: Win Your Tickets Here

Adam Sandler is bringing the “You’re My Best Friend” Tour to Little Caesars Arena for a show on October 14. Tickets go on sale on June 27 at Noon , and The Riff has your chance to win your way in.

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 5:30pm, June 26 and 11:59pm, July 20, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on July 21, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Adam Sandler on October 14. A maximum of Four (4) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.