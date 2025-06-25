Wolfgang Van Halen Talks Touring with Creed, Horror Flicks, and New Mammoth Tunes [INTERVIEW]

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Wolfgang Van Halen performs onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

By Meltdown | WRIF Detroit

I had the chance to catch up with Wolfgang Van Halen before he hits the road again this summer.

We started off with some good ol’ Michigan talk. Turns out his Uncle David lives up north, and with Wolfgang playing not one, but two shows in our state this year—August 23 at Soaring Eagle with Creed, and November 19 at the Fillmore Detroit with Myles Kennedy.

Creed Tour Round 2

Wolfgang's pumped for the second leg of the Creed tour. “It was wonderful, man,” he said. “They’re great dudes, and the crowds were amazing. I’m excited for this round two.” Of course, I had to ask if he ever talks chickens with Scott Stapp (don’t ask, my wife had a weird question). “I’ll ask him next time,” Wolfgang laughed, but added he might avoid it—turns out Scott’s HOA shut down his backyard chicken dreams.

Allergic to Cats, but Not the Spotlight

Wolfgang may be allergic to cats, but that doesn’t stop him from showing love. “I live vicariously through my mother, who has five cats,” he said. “I just power through it.” Now that’s dedication.

Mammoth & Horror Vibes

We got into his recent video for “The End”, which had some serious horror movie flair. “Being able to work with Robert Rodriguez and Greg Nicotero—it was crazy,” he said. “The It reboot was one of my favorites… and The Substance, that one was nuts.”

He also gave a nod to 28 Days Later—and yes, he’s aware there’s now 28 Years Later (and probably 28 Decades Later coming soon).

New Mammoth Material? Yep.

As for what’s next with Mammoth, Wolfgang teased, “I’ve been working on some stuff that you’ll probably hear about pretty soon. This has been my little summer break before summer.”

And yes, like the first two Mammoth records, he’s playing everything himself in the studio. “I have too much fun doing that,” he admitted. Producer Elvis Baskette is his trusted right-hand man: “He’s the other half in the studio. Helps me land the plane.”

Lessons from Eddie?

You’d think his dad, Eddie Van Halen, passed down some legendary studio secrets, right? Not exactly. “He’d be the first to tell you he was a bad teacher,” Wolfgang said. “But just being around it—maybe I soaked it in through osmosis.”

Playing Live? That’s the Payoff.

Wolfgang’s got a deep appreciation for the stage: “It’s the whole other half of what we do. Creating is fun, but sharing it with a crowd that’s stoked to hear the music? That’s the best.”

He even admitted that he writes with the live show in mind now. “This will probably be cool live,” he said of new material. “That’s definitely part of the process.”

Sammy Hagar Says Let the Boy Boogie

Before we wrapped up, I told Wolfgang what Sammy Hagar told me: “Let that boy boogie.” Wolfgang laughed and said, “I will boogie.”