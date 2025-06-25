Things To Do in Detroit This Weekend: June 27 – June 29

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – JUNE 30: A general view of signage on the 18th green is seen during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 30, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Detroit heats up this weekend with a dynamic lineup of sports, music, and cultural events. From PGA action at the Rocket Mortgage Classic to MLB and a rare Scarface and Too Short concert at The Aretha, there's something for everyone.

Rocket Classic PGA Golf Tournament

What: Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club

Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club When: Thursday, June 26 through Sunday, June 29, 2025; Gates open at 6:45 a.m. on Thursday/Friday and 7:15 a.m. on Saturday/Sunday

Thursday, June 26 through Sunday, June 29, 2025; Gates open at 6:45 a.m. on Thursday/Friday and 7:15 a.m. on Saturday/Sunday Where: Detroit Golf Club, 17911 Hamilton Road, Detroit

Detroit Golf Club, 17911 Hamilton Road, Detroit Cost: Tickets start at $73

The 2025 Rocket Classic returns to Detroit Golf Club from June 25-29, bringing world-class PGA Tour action to one of the city's most anticipated summer events. The tournament features four days of competitive play, and 2024 champion Cam Davis, the event's first two-time winner, is expected to compete.

Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins

What: MLB featuring the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins

MLB featuring the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins When: Friday, June 27, 2025, at 7:10 p.m.; Saturday, June 28, 2025, at 1:10 p.m.; and Sunday, June 29, 2025, at 1:40 p.m.

Friday, June 27, 2025, at 7:10 p.m.; Saturday, June 28, 2025, at 1:10 p.m.; and Sunday, June 29, 2025, at 1:40 p.m. Where: Comerica Park, 2100 Woodward Ave., Detroit

Comerica Park, 2100 Woodward Ave., Detroit Cost: Tickets start at $33

The Detroit Tigers take on the Minnesota Twins in a three-day series packed with special promotions this weekend. Golf fans will particularly enjoy Friday's matchup, with a special ticket package including a Tigers headcover to sweeten the ballpark experience. The opening evening also features a Party in the Park: Country Night, presented by Casamigos, offering a custom country hat in select ticket packages. On Saturday, the first 15,000 fans will score a Tyler Holton faux hair bobblehead via a themed ticket package. Sunday's highlight is Chevy Sunday Kids Day, with face painting, free Ferris‑wheel rides, and a postgame kids' run‑the‑bases experience.

The Function: Scarface and Too Short Concert With Tha Dogg Pound, Luniz, and Spice 1

What: Live concert featuring Scarface and Too Short

Live concert featuring Scarface and Too Short When: Friday, June 27, 2025, at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7)

Friday, June 27, 2025, at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7) Where: The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, 2600 Atwater St., Detroit,

The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, 2600 Atwater St., Detroit, Cost: Tickets start at $64

The upcoming Scarface and Too Short concert at Detroit's breathtaking Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre is a rare collision of hip‑hop royalty. Scarface, hailed among The Source's Top 50 lyricists, built his legacy with introspective classics such as "No Tears" and "I Seen a Man Die," exploring themes of street survival, redemption, and emotional depth. Paired with Bay Area icon Too Short, this powerhouse lineup brings decades of rap influence to one stage.

Other Events

From orchestral collaborations to stand-up comedy and bustling local markets, this weekend offers a vibrant mix of culture and entertainment across Detroit: