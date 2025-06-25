New Music Breakdown with Jade: Papa Roach, Primus, Good Charlotte &… Ed Sheeran?

What’s up, Detroit Rock City! Jade here from 101 WRIF with your latest New Music Breakdown—and this week’s lineup is a wild ride from hard rock to pop-punk and even a surprise cameo from Ed Sheeran (wait, what?!).

🧠 Papa Roach Drops “Brain Dead” Featuring Toby Morse of H2O

Papa Roach just unleashed a brand new track titled “Brain Dead”, featuring hardcore punk legend Toby Morse of H2O. It’s streaming now with a lyric video, and a full music video is on the way this July. While there’s no official release date for their upcoming album yet, you can catch them live when the Rise of the Roach Tour hits Pine Knob on September 28th.

🌀 Primus Releases Limited 7-Inch Vinyl + Tour Stop in Michigan

Primus fans, get weird with it—“Little Lord Fentanyl” is out now as a limited edition 7-inch vinyl, featuring a fresh live recording of “Dutchess, the Proverbial Mind Spread” on the B-side. The digital version is streaming now, and the vinyl hits stores on August 15th.

Catch Primus live at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on July 16th as part of their Onward and Upward Tour.

🖤 Good Charlotte Is Back!

It’s been five long years, but Good Charlotte just dropped a new track called “Rejects”—and yes, it’s as emo and anthemic as you’d hope. The track leads into their upcoming album Motel Du Cap, dropping August 8th. You can check out the music video for “Rejects” now online.

🚗 Ed Sheeran (Yep) Teams with Dave Grohl & John Mayer

We know—Ed Sheeran isn’t exactly a WRIF staple, but when Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters) is on drums and John Mayer is on guitar? We’re in.

Their new track “Drive” appears on the soundtrack for the new F1 movie, in theaters this weekend. It’s a curveball, but one worth checking out.

🎧 Cast Your Vote: Which New Track Should Win?