Browndog Creamery Rolls Out Michigan-Themed Ice Cream Flavors During Heat Wave

Starting June 26, Browndog Creamery introduces four fresh ice cream varieties that blend Detroit's Better Made Snacks and Faygo soda into frozen treats.

"This isn't just ice cream — it's Detroit in a scoop," said Paul Gabriel.

The shop's new creations mix local tastes in new ways. "Detroit Mix" blends cheddar cheese popcorn with ribbons of salted caramel. Sweet meets salty in "Snack Attack" with its peanut butter base and chocolate-dipped pretzels. "Motown Chip" takes malted vanilla and adds chocolate-coated potato chips. A classic Faygo Root Beer Float rounds out the selection.

Both Northville and Lansing shops will host tasting events from 4 to 7 p.m. on launch day. Guests can sample the new flavors while supplies last.

You'll find these Michigan-inspired treats at Browndog shops and select stores. Online orders ship nationwide.

The story of Browndog started small in 2015. Gabriel and Brian Scherle named their shop after their pet Boston terrier. Now they run three spots across Michigan, mixing food service with ice cream making.

This marks the second time Browndog has worked with Faygo. Their first partnership in 2022 produced soda-based ice creams. That same year, Faygo worked with Achatz Handmade Pie Co. to create Moon Mist Meringue Pie.