Summer Of Loud: The Riff Backstage Pass!

Doug Warner

The Summer of Loud
July 16 | Pine Knob Music Theatre

Click here for tickets

The Summer Of Loud tour will hit Pine Knob on July 16 with:

  • I Prevail
  • Beartooth
  • Killswitch Engage
  • Parkway Drive
  • The Devil Wears Prada
  • The Amity Affliction
  • Alpha Wolf
  • And Dark Divine

Tickets are still available for the show, and we have your LAST chance to win!  Be listening to score tickets instantly on the air, and below is a bonus shot to win. 

The Riff's Backstage Pass

If you win, you’ll also be qualified for The Riff's Backstage Pass! One grand prize winner will win passes to meet I Prevail and Beartooth at the show, and will upgrade their tickets into the pavilion to get loud this summer at Pine Knob!

ENTER FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, June 23 and 11:59pm on July 13, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner(s) on June 14, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to the Summer Of Loud show on July 16.  A maximum of Nine (9) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway.  A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway.  One (1) grand prize winner will be selected by random draw from all qualifiers to win One (1) Pair of Meet & Greet Passes with I Prevail and Beartooth and One (1) Pair of Pavilion Tickets for the show.  You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

summer of loud
Doug WarnerWeb Designer
