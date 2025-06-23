Summer Of Loud: The Riff Backstage Pass!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, June 23 and 11:59pm on July 13, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on June 14, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to the Summer Of Loud show on July 16. A maximum of Nine (9) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. One (1) grand prize winner will be selected by random draw from all qualifiers to win One (1) Pair of Meet & Greet Passes with I Prevail and Beartooth and One (1) Pair of Pavilion Tickets for the show. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.